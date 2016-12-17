Kollywood in dire straits

2016 is turning out to be a nightmare for Kollywood. The industry is fighting for survival after the demonetisation move and death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. And the final nail was the cyclone Vardah, due to which theatres closeddown mainly in Chennai city and Chengalpet – the highest collecting areas in Tamil Nadu. Now, most theatres in the suburbs are screening only two shows on weekdays due to electricity shortage and lack of audiences.

The industry was just coming out of the woods with Venkat Prabhu’s Chennai 600028 II – that had a very good opening – when it got hit by the cyclone. And now, it looks like the Christmas season has also been badly hit with Suriya’s eagerly-awaited S3’s release being postponed. Suriya had tweeted – “Dear all, S3 stands postponed due to several external factors not under our control. I believe it’s for the larger good. Need all your support.”

The industry was depending a lot on S3 to revive the dormant B and C markets in small towns and rural areas in the State, that have been affected by demonetisation. The Hari-directed mass entertainer (as per the trailer) has all essential commercial ingredients to attract viewers. The film was censored and given a UA certificate and the makers are likely to approach the RC (Revising Committee) to get a U certificate and make it eligible for entertainment tax exemption.

But as Suriya mentioned in his tweet, there were “several external factors” that were not in their control. For a big-budget Tamil film to have a successful release in Tamil Nadu, it needs a tax waiver and higher ticket rates. Last Wednesday, the Madras High Court had issued a notice to the State Government on a writ petition filed by G. Devarajan, alleging ‘surge pricing by theatre owners whenever they release big hero films’. The petitioner wanted authorities to take action against theatres planning to screen S3 at exorbitant rates.

Meanwhile, Vishal, cashing in on the postponement of S3, has advanced the release of Kaththi Sandai, which was scheduled for a Pongal release. Vishal pointed out: “I think Christmas holidays are the ideal time to release the fun entertainer Kaththi Sandai, which also has Vadivelu making a comeback. The film has been censored with a U certificate and is also tax-free. We are hoping that the film will attract all classes of audiences, despite demonetisation and other factors.”

The other big Christmas release is Sasikumar’s Balle Vellaiya Thevaa, which again is a small-town comedy entertainer. Sasikumar says, “Balle Vellaiya Thevaa is a relaxing, fun ride for family audiences. Kovai Sarala is more like the lead actor in this entertainer, and is sure to bring the house down. I’m confident that it will work with all sections of the audience.”

The trade is cautious, but hoping that both these comedy entertainers will bring back audiences to the theatres. As S Pictures Srinivasan, a leading exhibitor in North and South Arcot, says, “I feel both the Christmas releases – Kaththi Sandai and Balle Vellaiya Thevaa – have elements to attract family audiences. And Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which is dubbed in Tamil, also holds great potential.” Trade experts also feel that the Government will have to pump in enough cash in ATMs and banks in small towns and rural areas, so that the common man has enough money to spend on movies.”

According to a leading producer, “In a way, demonetisation will have a positive effect in an industry where unaccounted money was creating havoc, with record production and spiralling star rates. A correction was long overdue, and now, only genuine producers are making films and all transactions are either digital or via bank payments.”

The buzz is that mid-level heroes have become accommodative and are only keen on getting their films released and making them commercially viable. A top actor recently waived off his salary dues from a producer so that the film could be completed and released. A lot of producers supported by their stars are also trying their best to release their films in January and February. As of now, Vijay’s Bairavaa has been confirmed for a Pongal release, and for the trade, it will be the first of the biggies of 2017. The other Pongal release is likely to be GV Prakash’s Bruce Lee, Arun Vijay’s medical crime thriller Kuttram 23, Jai’s comedy entertainer Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal, CV Kumar’s thriller film Adhey Kangal starring Kalaiarasan and Krishna's Yaakai. The Jayam Ravi-Arvind Swamy action-packed Bogan has blocked the Republic Day weekend of January 26.

The big question now is, when will S3 release? It is unlikely to clash with Bairaava for Pongal, and Suriya, who has a market in Telugu, will avoid releasing it along with Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi No.150 that’s due on January 13 for Sankranthi. As per sources, the film will now release only in February. The next one month is going to be a crucial period for Kollywood, as it tries to gauge the mood at the box-office.