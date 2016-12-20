Kareena-Saif give birth to a baby boy

more-in

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday.

“We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last 9 months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection,” Saif and Kareena said in a statement.

According to sources, Kareena delivered the baby in the morning today at the Breach Candy Hospital, in south Mumbai and is reported to be in good health.

While it is the first child for the 36-year-old actress, Saif already has two kids Sara and Ibrahim with ex-wife Amrita Singh.