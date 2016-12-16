Jack of all trades

Known for his unconventional roles in films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Hawaizaada, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has set the bar for many aspiring youngsters. Looking dapper in semi casual attire with classy shades and a charming smile, Ayushmann was recently in the city to attend ‘Happy with Nisaan’ campaign.

Ayushmann started the event by enthralling the audience with his famous song pani da rang, on special request from his fans.

He began his career by appearing in reality shows, anchoring, radio jockeying, acting and singing. However, speaking about the turning point in his life, Ayushmann says: “My first film Vicky Donor is surely the most breakthrough moment of my life, the film gave me a direction as well as a good start to my career in both acting and singing. I signed the film as the subject was out of the box and in today’s modern society it is still a interdict topic to talk about. Both the film as well as the character are very close to my heart.”

Ayushmann has carved a niche in Bollywood through his acting and singing skills. On being asked about what is more challenging for him the actor asserts, “Singing and acting are parallel vectors for me. I am equally passionateabout both . Every year I do couple of movies as well as music singles.”

He has sing hit singles like saddi galli aaja, mitti di khushboo and most recently, yahin hoon mein.

On whether he plans to produce and direct films, Ayushmann smiles and says, “Right now I am just focussing to excel in singing and acting. ” He proudly adds, “We need to have at least one talent to survive and I am blessed with two.”

Ayushmann, is climbing high on the success ladder and has come a long way since his first release, “I love my job. So, it makes me work harder and deliver my best.” He says, though, that he doesn’t want to be a superstar. “I just want to be successful in my desired streams. I want the audience to appreciate my work. He adds: “Success is happiness for me.”

What is the one best thing about being an actor? To this Ayushmann says excitedly: “You get to travel across the world and shoot in lovely places.”

Being a youth icon, the actor has an inspirational message “It’s important for youngsters to follow their passion. They should be goal oriented and truthful to themselves. They should surround themselves with the kind of people who give them honest feedback, which will be a perfect barometer to gauge their talents.” “Success,” he says, “is when preparation meets opportunity. So, one should always be prepared.”

He is currently working on two projects, Meri pyaari bindu with Parineeti Chopra and Bareilly ki Barfi with Kriti Sanon, both films are slated to be releasing by next mid-year.

On his second visit to Bengaluru, Ayushmann says, “I am glad to be here inDecember as the weather is pleasant. The city is vibrant and has a blend of many cultures that makes the IT hub different from other cities.” He signs off by saying the people here are amazing and have a great vibe.