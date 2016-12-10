It’s official, Fast 8 is The Fate of the Furious

more-in

The eighth instalment in the popular franchise, The Fast and the Furious, is officially called The Fate of the Furious. The film, directed by Straight Outta Compton helmer F Gary Gary, will hit the theatres on April 14. “It’s official! The title of #F8 is THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS. Tune in live on @Facebook this Sunday for the trailer debut!” read a post on the film’s official Twitter handle. The first teaser for the film was also released, ahead of its trailer première on Sunday. The 15-second clip features a slew of cars, epic explosions, and Charlize Theron, who is the new addition. Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell return to the franchise. Other newcomers joining the cast include Helen Mirren and Scott Eastwood.