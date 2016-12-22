It’s a new song

The story of how Jonita Gandhi entered Hindi cinema as a playback singer is actually a testament to the promise and power of the Internet as a medium. Hindi cinema first discovered her through an online competition hosted by Sonu Nigam. “He was looking for singers for his tribute concert to Michael Jackson. I was one of the winners of that competition,” she recalls over the phone from Mumbai.

Based in Toronto back then, and trained in Western Classical, Jonita also already had a thriving Youtube channel showcasing her music which included music videos, covers of popular songs and so on. So it was just a matter of time after that, as composers began to notice her voice and sign her for their albums. This was four years ago.

Today, settled in Mumbai, Jonita is the voice of popular tracks like The Break-up Song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Mental Manadhil from OK Kanmani, Kahaan Hoon Main from Highway and more recently Gillehriyan from Dangal. This week she debuts in Kannada as a playback singer with Apoorva Kasaravalli’s Niruttara. Excerpts from a conversation:

Is it common today to be discovered on the Internet like you were?

Nowadays, I think it is, especially with composers like A.R. sir (A.R.Rahman). He is known for finding people on Youtube. The Internet is a great space for people to both find new talent as well as express one’s prowess. I did not set up a Youtube channel with the intention of making it to Bollywood though. I’m just lucky that things fell into place.

After Hindi, you’ve recorded in Bengali, Thamizh and Punjabi. Niruttara is your first in Kannada. What was it like?

It was a fun experience. Niladri Kumar, the composer, does not know Kannada either. So, I was worried about learning the right pronunciation to begin with. Thankfully Bhavana, who has acted in the film, taught me the lyrics, the meaning behind them and made it really simple for me.

It’s always a challenge to do playback in a language that is not yours…

Absolutely. Each language has its unique sound. Not just in terms of pronunciation, sometimes translating spoken diction into singing is very difficult. And it is not always a singer that teaches you the lyrics. You have to rely on your instincts too and try and incorporate the right intonation, dialect and nuance while singing.

Are you comfortable with the ‘learn in the studio’ method?

I’m kind of used to it now. With Bollywood also, that’s the way they do it. Very rarely do they send the songs or even the lyrics before. Things change all the time in a film. Songs get canned, for instance. So, composers prefer to take it one day at a time.

