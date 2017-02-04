Instant love potion

Lyricist Madhan Karky is upbeat about his second collaboration with Mani Ratnam for the upcoming film, Kaatru Veliyidai. His song ‘Azhagiye’ that was released on Thursday is currently topping the iTunes charts (the video promo has reached the two-million-hit mark on YouTube alone).

“This is the fourth song I’m writing for a Mani Ratnam film, after ‘Elay Keechan’, ‘Adiye’ and ‘Anbin Vasale’ (all for Kadal). When you work with Mani Ratnam and ARR, they make your job easy because we get just the right amount of detail,” he says. “Mani sir’s brief was simple: he (Karthi’s character) should sing the song and she (Aditi Rao Hydari) should immediately fall in love with him; make it light and bubbly, avoid heavy stuff. Rahman said every line should bring a smile to the listener.”

It was on the night of May 6 last year that Karky sat with Ratnam and Rahman at the latter’s studio to write the lyrics of ‘Azhagiye’. “Rahman sir had the tune ready, and I wrote the lyrics in about two-and-a-half hours. And then we called Haricharan for recording. Everything happened super quick.”

Karky says he’s not much of a night-owl like Rahman. He starts his day by 7 a.m. “But everything changes for three days if you work with Rahman,” he says with a laugh.

The ‘Tanglish’ lyrics (‘Unnai paarthu kettu pona kavignan… flirt with me, get high with me’) was a conscious choice. “It’s usually not the norm in Mani Ratnam films. I started the song with ‘waiting for a punnagai’ and he thought it was very sweet. And that guided the rest of the verses. After it was finished, I think Mani sir was really happy; he sent a message saying ‘All credits to you and Rahman.’”

This is the only song written for the film by Karky, while the rest have been penned by his father, Vairamuthu.

When prodded further about the storyline of Kaatru Veliyidai, Karky says he can never reveal anything even if he wanted to. “Because I haven’t been told anything… except that Karthi is a pilot and he falls in love with a girl. It was the same for the last project with Mani sir; I didn’t know anything until I watched Kadal on the big screen.”

What did he think about the promo of the song when it came out? Did the visuals meet his expectations? “Chancey illa… Karthi was stunning. So were the other visuals… including Aditi (Rao Hydari) in the snow, the whole set-up and choreography. Ravi Varman’s camera just flows with the music.”

Recent film industry trends have shifted toward giving audiences sneak peek after sneak peek when it comes to songs, with the complete album releasing sometime around with the film itself. And Karky thinks this is a good thing. “Every song actually gets its due. It remains with you for a long time until the next one; you end up respecting the song more.”