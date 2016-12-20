Indian movies back in Pakistan

more-in

The Pakistan Film Producers Association chairman Syed Noor on Monday slammed the decision to lift the self-imposed ban on Indian movies, which was in place for around two months.

The film screened on Monday was “Freaky Ali”, a romantic comedy featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arbaaz Khan and Amy Jackson.

In September, the Pakistani film industry ‘banned’ screening of Indian movies in reaction to a ban on Pakistani artistes in India by the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association.

Mr. Noor criticised the re-introduction of Indian movies in Pakistani theatres.

According to film circles, the cinema owners across Pakistan have suffered about Pakistani Rs 150 million loss and some 100 employees lost their jobs since the Indian movies were stopped being screened.

Film director Shehzad Rafique was of the opinion that Indian films should be exhibited.

He regretted that the recently released Pakistani movies, including his own “Salute”, did not elicit a good response from the public. “In my opinion, the box office should not close down.”

Filmmaker, actor and director Javed Sheikh said: “It’s very simple. Whichever film would have potential — either Indian or Pakistani, it would get shows at cinemas.”

He said among the recently exhibited films, “Actor in Law” was given 16 shows in Karachi and “Janaan” got 12.

“Karachi film industry is producing quality movies. I am working on my new film ‘Wajood’ I won’t mind if any big banner Indian film is screened against mine,” Sheikh said.