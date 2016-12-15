In a language of their own

more-in

In a world where digital documentation is gaining importance, the 37 year old Karnataka Lekhakhiyara Sangha (KLS), has released eight documentaries on eight women writers, as part of the second phase of the project. The life and work of women has historically been subject to negligence or erasure, and this project gains importance because it attempts to visually document the contribution of women writers of Kannada literature.

In 2014 KLS had released documentaries on B.N. Sumithra Bai, Vijaya Dabbe, Sunanda Belgaumkar, Prathibha Nandakumar, Nuggehalli Pankaja, Neeladevi, Kamala Hampana, Veena Shanteshwar, Geetha Nagabhushana, Vaidehi, Dr. Vijaya, H.S. Parvathi, Malathi Pattanshetty, Prema Bhat and Sara Aboobakar, who have received the prestigious Anupama award instituted by the Sangha.

According to D.S. Suresh, the filmmaker, “Though various literary institutions makes documentaries, for the first time in the country, a project such as this has been taken up by a women’s association.”

Interestingly, KLS was formed at a time when there was a debate on whether there should be separate institution for women writers. “Some took exception by saying that gender has no role to play in the creative world. Some women writers who wanted to identify with mainstream literature shared this view as well. At the same time many women writers felt that they were being discriminated when heads of literary institutions were appointed, and when awards were given. Finally, they decided to form an Association, which provided them a platform to get organised. This was the genesis of KLS, which was formed in 1979,” says Dr. Vasundhara Bhoopathi, who currently heads KLS.

“Initially it was an informal group of women writers who would meet in each other’s homes. Later these meeting took a formal shape and T. Sunandamma, headed KLS with some 20 members”, informs Dr. Vasundhara Bhoopathi.

According to her number of members are increasing by the day and the Sangha is growing from strength to strength. Besides organising workshops for women writers, Sangha brought out a directory of women writers in Karnataka and are planning to start a publishing wing to nurture young writers. “We have brought out Vijnana Siri-science writings by women writers, which according to me is the first of its kind in any language. Six volumes of Lekha-Loka-biographies of women writers, which is an outcome of intense-interaction with noted women writers, Avalu-Avale-audio cassettes of women’s poetry, are some of the achievements of Sangha in the past few years”, she explains.

Ask what motivated her to document life and works of women writers. “We have resolved to document the contribution of women writers after I assumed office. In the first phase, we had planned to document contributions of the writers who were honoured with Anupama award instituted by Sangha in 1993. It was decided to make documentaries on presidents of the Sangha, besides the Anupama award recipients in the second phase. Now I have completed my mission in a way,” she says. Department of Kannada and Culture, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation,, Karnataka Milk Federation have supported the first phase of the project.

Acknowledging the support he got from various quarters, Suresh says he got inputs for the documentaries from various writers. He had interviewed some 125 people including writers and worked for more than 18 months on this ambitious project. Some writers helped in honing the script. “The challenge was to get the writers to speak,” he explained. “These documentaries can reach people who have little knowledge about literature. It will help them know these women writers and their contributions to literature and Sangha as well,” he said.

The KLS has plans of recording women poets under the project, Nanna Kavithe Nanna Haadu (My poetry, My Songs).