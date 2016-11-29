If not myself, I’ll be Usain Bolt or Justin Timberlake: Benny Dayal

more-in

The Proust Questionnaire is a weekly feature which derives its name from the French writer Marcel Proust, whose personality-revealing responses to these questions went on to popularise this form of celebrity confession.

What is your idea of happiness?

My idea of happiness would be to eat a lot of biriyani and never put on any weight!

What is your greatest fear?

Losing my voice and any sort of danger caused to my family.

What is your favourite virtue?

Patience.

What is the principal aspect of your personality?

My memory and my calmness. People think I'm hyper active because my stage act is highly energetic, but I'm very very calm off stage as I need to conserve energy to give out energy to people. And my memory power has helped me become a better musician and human.

What is your main fault?

Not getting to enough sleep everyday as I believe that a good amount of sleep can solve everything.

For what fault do you have the most tolerance?

Forgetfulness. I also believe it's the greatest gift from god to mankind as forgetting helps us move on in life from the greatest atrocities taken place.

What do you hate the most?

I hate acts of double standards.

What would be your greatest misfortune?

That I never had the luck to see Michael Jackson live.

What is your most treasured possession?

My family and my music.

What is your favourite colour?

White as it's the canvas to every other colour.

If not yourself, who would you be?

I'd be Usain Bolt or Justin Timberlake.

Who are your favourite poets?

None. I am not that into poetry.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Music and that's about it.

Which character in world history do you most despise?

Adolf Hitler.

What is your favourite food and drink?

Biriyani and water.

What is your present state of mind?

I need to sleep.

How would you like to die?

I want to be cryogenically frozen.

What is your favourite motto?

Do what makes you happy.