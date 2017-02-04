I know I’m not a good actor: Arvind Swamy

The roars of appreciation for Arvind Swamy’s performance as the debaucherous Aditya in Bogan haven’t disturbed the quietude of the actor’s Besant Nagar home. If anything, Arvind seems more relieved than ecstatic that his second negative role, an especially tough act to follow after Thani Oruvan, is being lapped up. As his performance burns up Twitter and Facebook, Arvind Swamy sits down for an interview, almost unaware of the hysteria he’s triggered. Excerpts:

I’ve just come out of Bogan. People seem to be rooting for you even in scenes where the hero gets the upper hand…

(Laughs) I think it’s the audience saying ‘we know this guy is not like that so let’s enjoy his acting’. Or maybe it’s that I’m taking an effort for the audience to like me. Even when Mohan Raja came with Thani Oruvan, I told him I’ll do all those evil things, but my aim is to make my character endearing. I wanted one-third of the audience to be confused if they liked me or not. Maybe more people ended up liking it.

Do you always get to take part in the creation of your characters?

From Thani Oruvan, I’ve decided that I will work only in films where people accept me as a team member. I can’t think of ideas that I feel will improve the film and just keep them to myself. When Raja came to me with Thani Oruvan, it was with the intention of creating this massive villain together. With Bogan, Lakshman already had something in mind and that’s why I was hesitant at first. That’s also why I wasn’t too keen on the Telugu remake of Thani Oruvan. The creative part is what interests me most.

Does your involvement go beyond your character?

You have to be part of a film that does well. I have done my fair share of good roles in unsuccessful films. There’s no point in that.

Did you rework parts of Bogan with Lakshman?

We did. In fact, it took me three months to convince Lakshman to change Bogan’s interval block to its present form. I wanted to re-structure the scene in such a way that two revelations happened at once. I wanted the audience to figure out themselves that Bogan had now taken over Vikram’s (Ravi) body, rather than an obvious way of showing the switch. I’m so relieved it worked.

These are suggestions one would expect from a screenwriter…

Yes! I don’t know why it’s there, but it’s there. I was writing scripts even in my twenties. A lot of what you see in Thani Oruvan is a result of weeks of never-ending discussions with Raja. Ravi knew this and wanted Bogan to have that too.

Are people generally receptive to such ideas?

I don’t want to be part of a team with precious egos. We’re all working together for the betterment of something… like how college students work for their cultural festivals. Of course, it’s finally the director’s choice to take. Ravi was very open to take inputs from me for the portions in which he turns Bogan, since I was the one who chiselled that character. A few of Ravi’s dialogues too were my suggestions.

Creating such characters must be an intense process…

Oh, it’s a 24-hour process. It’s constantly on my mind... when I’m sleeping, eating, when I’m in the shower. I need to keep thinking about the role to make it work. I know I’m not a good actor; I just don’t have that natural ability to perform when someone narrates a scene. What I lack in talent I make up with my brain.

Is it very technical?

Yes. I can’t act without knowing where the cameras are. For Bogan, I suggested that I line my eyes a shade darker and use hazel lenses to bring in a sharper gaze. Everything is strategised like that, so I get flustered if something is changed in the last minute. My biggest regret is to feel ‘oh why didn’t I think of that earlier’ when I finally watch the film.

What do you think has changed in the way you approach films?

It’s age! I now have the experience of life and all I’ve seen. I came in when I was in my twenties and I wasn’t prepared to be an actor. Then there was my sabbatical, my accident and I was single-parenting my kids. Your mind expands, you become mature and you feel liberated. I don’t care about being conventional. I want to be daring. What’s the fun in giving people what they expect from you?

Did it help that Tamil cinema has changed too?

I would have killed to be a part of films like Soodhu Kavvum or Sathuranga Vettai back in the 90s. But that was a different era. I found myself in a shell. I couldn’t express myself.