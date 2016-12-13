Honoured to serve as Unicef Global Goodwill Ambassador: Priyanka

more-in

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who has created waves with her role in the American drama series Quantico, says she is honoured to serve as an ambassador of UNICEF. Priyanka on Tuesday tweeted: “Honoured to now serve as UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador.”

The actor shared a photograph of herself with football star David Beckham and actor Millie Bobby Brown clicked during UNICEF’s 70th anniversary celebrations on Monday in New York.

“Thank you David Beckham and Millie Bobby Brown for inducting me into the UNICEF global family. Always delighted to meet like-minded people who believe that there is humanity left in us after all,” she wrote along the Instagram image.