The annual music round-up of 2016

Hindi

Hindi film music went ‘singles’ with a vengeance in 2016. Barring exceptions like Mirzya, most soundtracks were released as one-single-per-fortnight. The result wasn’t as pronounced for music listeners, as it was for music reviewers. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Dangal had many reviews of just four songs, clearly confused about the total number of singles by which the full soundtrack will be complete! This trend, perhaps, appears in other forms of the film industry as well. Short films gathered steam like never before this year, in Hindi, while a clearly established trend long ago in Tamil.

As always, there were the usual, much-hyped soundtracks that did well only because of the amount of push, PR, digital marketing and so on, behind them, and then there were the little gems that didn’t have any of those and sounded absolutely delightful. Case in point: Krsna’s Cute Kameena — I don’t even know if the film released at all.

The veteran (age-wise, at least) trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, proved why they are the most inventive and imaginative, and that age is just a number (or, perhaps an advantage, given the exposure and experience it brings), with a magnificent score for the box-office bomb Mirzya. They followed it up with a pretty good score for another box-office turkey, Rock On 2. Of Amit Trivedi’s three films, he got it wonderfully right in Udta Punjab and Fitoor, though it was less consistent in Dear Zindagi. The big surprises this year were from Clinton Cerejo and Ram Sampath. Te3n and Raman Raghav 2.0 are top-notch scores, with a vibrant new sound. Another surprise was from Salim-Sulaiman – for Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal; the duo produced music that seemed to be going far beyond the brief, with delightful experimentation. Vishal-Shekhar too returned with a vengeance in 2016 – Sultan, Akira, Banjo, and to a lesser extent, Befikre, are proof enough. Pritam produced a cracker of a soundtrack in Dangal, though his other scores, including the phenomenally-hyped Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, were relatively less interesting.

Tamil composer Santhosh Narayanan made a brief Hindi appearance with Saala Khadoos, even though the music was hardly noticed.

Composer(s) of the year:

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Top 3 soundtracks:

1. Mirzya (Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy)

2. Udta Punjab (Amit Trivedi)

3. Te3n (Clinton Cerejo)

Tamil

2016 was Santhosh Narayanan’s year. The man, who had one middling 36 Vayadhinile in 2015, ruled the roost all through 2016, including an Ilaiyaraaja-style achievement of having 2 films for Diwali – Kodi and Kaashmora. He also had Rajinikanth’s Kabali, a huge milestone for a fairly-new composer, who made his debut in 2012. Santhosh has indeed come a long way.

But the album of the year easily belongs to Santhosh’s contemporary and friend, Sean Roldan. He had a tepid 2015, with just one soundtrack (144), but he made his sole soundtrack of 2016 count big time — Joker. It’s amazing that director Raju Murugan opted for Sean Roldan in Joker, despite superlative music by Santhosh Narayanan in his last film, Cuckoo. The other young composer, Anirudh, who produced a knockout Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015, followed it up with wonderfully enjoyable scores in Remo and Rum.

Rahman had a great year, with 24 and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada that finally released this year. Both had music that was thoroughly enjoyable.

Ghibran was muted largely, barring the vibrant Chennai 2 Singapore (and a turkey in his Telugu film, Babu Bangaram), while the year’s most prolific, D. Imman, made good with a few songs in many soundtracks, including ‘Andha Pulla Manasa’ from Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay, ‘Kannamma’ from Rekka, ‘Kannadikkala’ from Maaveeran Kittu, ‘Asathuthe’ from Rubaai and ‘Vaaraai’ from Bogan. As for debuts, Airtel Super Singer’s Ajesh made a brilliant composing debut in Paambhu Sattai, while Darbuka Siva made a great debut in Kidaari. Joshua Sridhar took time off his Kannada sojourn and returned confidently with Parandhu Sella Vaa. Vishal Chandrasekhar’s music for Jil Jung Juk was a delightfully inventive score.

Nivas K. Prasanna followed up his superb debut last year with two great scores (Zero and Kootathil Oruthan), though in Sethupathi, his music came a cropper. Others like Leon James and Gopi Sundar had a decent enough run. Composer K had a middling run (films like Aandavan Kattalai and Ammani) though a couple of songs in those albums stood out pretty easily. Hiphop Tamizha (beyond making their Telugu debut) and Harris Jayaraj continued to produce music within their narrowly-defined templates. Ditto with Yuvan Shankar Raja and GV Prakash Kumar.

Composer of the year:

Santhosh Narayanan

Top 3 soundtracks:

1. Joker (Sean Roldan)

2. Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada (A R Rahman)

3. Kabali (Santhosh Narayanan)

Telugu

Of the four southern languages, Telugu film music was the one that progressed the least. The old-world order of Devi Sri Prasad still commands maximum attention (including roping him in for Chiranjeevi’s 150th film), while Thaman acts as his best alternative, for big-budget films.

The rising star in Telugu film music is easily Malayalam composer Gopi Sundar. After last year’s knock-out scores in Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, he produced an encore in Seethamma Andalu Ramayya Sitralu and Majnu! The really big film in Telugu (starring a Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun or Ram Charan) still eludes him, but Oopiri is a good start (though musically average), given it featured Nagarjuna.

But then, Ram Charan’s Dhruva had music by a debutant in Telugu (Hiphop Tamizha). So times are perhaps changing, and the old guards are moving on. It happened to Mani Sharma too earlier, and he did make an impressive comeback this year with Gentleman.

Besides Gopi, Telugu filmdom is intriguingly littered with so many interesting composers — Sunny M.R. for instance, but he was missing in 2016. But there are others like J.B and Shravan, Achu and Kalyan Koduri, Vivek Sagar and Navneeth Sundar. All six of them produced music worth listening to in 2016.

Composer of the year:

Gopi Sundar

Top 3 soundtracks:

1. Seethamma Andalu Ramayya Sitralu (Gopi Sundar)

2. Majnu (Gopi Sundar)

3. Brahmotsavam (Mickey J Meyer)

Malayalam

Shaan Rahman and debutant composer, Sooraj S. Kurup, ruled Malayalam film music in 2016. Sooraj’s lone soundtrack (ignoring his single added in Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho here) for Valleem Thetti Pulleem Thetti is an inspired, spirited debut, full of exciting music. His ‘Pularkaalam Pole’ is this year’s equivalent of last year’s No.1 song, ‘Vasanthamallike’ (Chandrettan Evideya, Prashant Pillai) — using a similar, Carnatic music-coated melody with brilliant orchestration to boot, this time going with Karaharapriya raga. The three-composer soundtrack for Kismath was a great mix, while singer Sachin Warrier produced a great new, fresh sound in his composing debut for Aanandam.

On Shaan Rahman – he seemed to be pulling a Bijibal in 2016 (who was oddly muted, unlike his 2015 super-prolific self). Rahul Raj was a close second — his range was mighty impressive, from a Mudhugauv to an IDI. Gopi seemed a lot busier in Telugu, so had limited, but interesting music in a few films in Malayalam. Veterans Jerry Amaldev and Vidyasagar just made their presence felt.

Composer(s) of the year:

Sooraj S. Kurup and Shaan Rahman

Top 3 soundtracks:

1. Valleem Thetti Pulleem Thetti – Sooraj S. Kurup

2. Kismath – Sumesh Parameswar, Sushin Shyam, Shamej Sreedhar

3. Aanandam – Sachin Warrier

Kannada

Charan Raj and Ajaneesh Loknath were in stupendous form in 2016, producing wonderfully inventive and highly enjoyable music. Ajaneesh can easily take on the mainstream mantle from Arjun Janya now, much like how Arjun himself picked it up from Harikrishna and Gurukiran a few years ago (though Harikrishna is definitely still in the reckoning).

Charan produced the stunning soundtrack for Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu. He followed it up with an equally interesting score for Pushpaka Vimana. Ajaneesh was all over the year – Sundaranga Jaana, Kirik Party, Ishtakamya, Akira and Sipaayi!

Other notable debuts include Niladri Kumar (Niruttara), Dheerendra Doss (Puta Thirugisi Nodi), Judah Sandhy (Lifu Super, Badmaash, Adbutha) and Vasuki Vaibhav (Rama Rama Re).

Composer(s) of the year:

Charan Raj and Ajaneesh Loknath

Top 3 soundtracks:

1. Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu – Charan Raj

2. Sundaranga Jaana – Ajaneesh Loknath

3. Pushpaka Vimana – Charan Raj