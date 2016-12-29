Into The Wild

Not everyone’s cup of tea. Being a person who loves solo travel, this film has inspired me a lot. Its scenic locations and amazing dialogues stand out.

Forrest Gump

A truly inspirational movie. A brilliant performance by Tom Hanks is its highlight. Hanks portrayed how an underdog with a good heart, can achieve success with just his innocence. Emotional, touching and adventurous.

Train to Busan

Unlike other zombie movies, what makes this Korean film exciting is the depth of the relationships shown. The whole movie is set in a train. Realistic graphics, cinematography and brilliant acting by all actors make this one of my favourite movies.

The Rocket

This Australian movie, which centres on a child protagonist, explores how he tries hard to overcome his misfortune. Set in the mountains of Laos and in the background of a war, the movie is undoubtedly inspiring and will move your heart.

3 Idiots

This is one of my favourite Hindi movies. And that too from Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan. The film can be called an inspirational comedy with a few good messages. The brilliant script had lot of moments that made me smile and a few that brought tears too.

Akhil Rajarathinam

Thiruvananthapuram

