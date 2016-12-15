High five
Readers write in their top five movies.
Paper Towns
Although not a usual in the road movie category, this flick succeeds in captivating the viewer with its teenage charm and striking, real-life dialogues, all from a whole new perspective. The movie proves to be as charming as the eponymous book by John Green.
Now You See Me
A movie that simply stops one from believing what they see! This Mark Ruffalo-starrer has indeed taken the idea of illusion to a whole new level.
Swades
Shahrukh Khan in a totally new avatar, portraying a project manager at NASA who leaves his job to come back and serve his motherland,was indeed inspiring and evoked patriotism in us.
Raanjhanaa
A love triangle set in Banaras, this movie touched hearts, with its story line, casting and music.
Thanmathra
This Mohanlal-starrer left every one teary eyed. His performance as an Alzheimer’s patient, the father-son bond and the heart-wrenching climax, all went hand-in-hand to touch a million hearts and relate with the film at some point or the other.
Anjana M. Sasikumar
Thrissur
(Readers can send in their favourite five movies to frkerala@thehindu.co.in. The write-up should not exceed 250 words.)