The Dark Knight

A masterpiece of director Christopher Nolan. Batman faces the Joker in a game of cat and mouse. It is an epic thriller with a perfect script, good cinematography, Hans Zimmer’s background music and superb acting by Heath Ledger, who plays the antagonist. My all-time favourite film.

3 Idiots

Inspired from a novel of Chetan Bhagat’s, director Rajkumar Hirani’s film 3 Idiots has attained cult status over the years for its inspirational theme and fun-filled presentation. The story shows us the differences between training and education.

Apocalypto

This movie is proof of Mel Gibson’s uniqueness as a director. It’s the journey of a Mesoamerican tribesman.

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya

One of the best romantic movies made in India. Gautham Vasudeva Menon’s direction, A.R Rahman’s music, realistic acting, terrific cinematography and a brilliant and touching climax. What more do you want from a movie?

300

Director Zack Snyder’s epic fantasy war film, starring Gerald Butler, which is known for its animation and screenplay. No one can beat Spartan King Leonidas in terms of guts and self- respect as he leads 300 warriors to battle against a much larger army. Goosebumps guaranteed.

Deepak Raj

Perinjanam

