My Dear Kuttichathan

I first watched the film as a child and later as an adult, when it was re-released. I enjoyed watching it both times. And that’s not only because it was my first experience of 3D. There are few movies that can bridge that age gap so successfully.

Panchavadi Palam

Bharat Gopy in a still from Panchavadi Palam

I’ve never seen a more brilliantly crafted political satire. It’s a genre that I love. The performances by the lead actors are superlative and the characterisations are so inspiringly nuanced. Kudos to director K.G. George.

Arappatta Kettiya Gramathil

A still from Arapatta Kettiya Gramathil

A Padmarajan cult classic that unfolds over the course of 24 hours in a deceptively idyllic village. It’s a story and setting that touch your very soul. The gravity of the situation looms ominously throughout the film without it being too obvious or oppressive.

Njaan Steve Lopez

A still from Njan Steve Lopez

I consider it a modern classic. The storyline haunts the viewer. Director Rajeev Ravi has woven a convincing tale of the constant tug of war between society and the individual, through the tale of a youngster getting caught up in a situation beyond his control.

Onnu Muthal Poojyam Vare

A still from Onnu Muthal Poojyam Vare

I’m in awe of how director Reghunath Paleri unspooled the movie with just the voice of a main character, essayed by the inimitable Mohanlal, and kept his appearance on screen to the very last. It’s these kind of characterisations that inspire me as a filmmaker.

