Readers send in their top five films.

Interstellar

‘Interstellar’

This sci-fi epic has been directed by one of the most promising directors of the 21st century, Christopher Nolan. A team of space explorers travel to remote parts of the universe to save mankind. Hans Zimmer’s psychedelic music is outstanding.

300

Gerard Butler in ‘300’

A Gerard Butler- starrer, the film tells the story of King Leonidas of Sparta and his army of brave 300 men, who take on the Persians in a fight for glory. It is a shot-for-shot adaptation of Frank Miller’s graphic novel. Watch this film for its stylised action, brilliant editing, and hair-raising dialogues.

Swades

‘Swades’

The most patriotic movie I have ever seen. My favourite actor Shah Rukh Khan entirely redeems his romantic image by essaying a mature protagonist, Mohan Bhargava.

Apocalypse Now

‘Apocalypse Now’

The Godfather-director Francis Ford Coppola unravels the horrors of war. Martin Sheen plays the role of Captain Willard, who is on a dangerous mission to Cambodia to assassinate the renegade colonel Walter E. Kurtz (Marlon Brando).

The Shining

‘The Shining’ | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

No ‘top-five list’ is complete without a Stanley Kubrick movie. Three-time Academy award winner Jack Nicholson plays the lead in this adaptation of Stephen King’s eponymous horror novel. The scene just before the end credits twists the whole plot of the movie.

Gokul Raj, Thodupuzha

Readers can send in their top five movies to frkerala@thehindu.co.in. The write-up should not exceed 250 words.