Happy birthday Woody Allen!

more-in

One of Hollywood’s favourite comedians and director, Woody Allen, turns 81 today. Here are some of his best works

One of Hollywood’s favourite comedians and director, Woody Allen, turns 81 today. He gave Hollywood many of its masterpieces and also some of its pet controversies. Woody Allen's plotlines are unique, much like the controversies in his the personal life, and are peppered with his brand of humour. Here are some of his best works:

Annie Hall

In this hallmark movie, Woody Allen brings to life a unique romantic relationship between a comedian and a ditzy Annie Hall, played by the effervescent Diane Keaton who matches in wit and charm with Allen. Critically acclaimed, Annie Hall is one of the most well-known films of Woody Allen as a director and actor.

Manhattan

Considered Allen’s tribute to New York City, Manhattan weaves the story of a comedy writer (who else but Allen) and his relationships in the hip parts of NYC. Witty characters and complicated relationships are a mainstay in Allen’s films.

Hannah and her Sisters

Yet again delving into the realm of relationships, the movie revolves around the life and romance of Hannah (played by Mia Farrow) and her sisters. The movie is one of Allen’s biggest box office hits, and bagged three Oscars.

Midnight in Paris

The movie invariably makes one fall in love with the city, which becomes a character in the movie. Easily one of Allen's best, it plays with nostalgia and magic as the character of Owen Wilson has a magical experience which makes him reconsider his choices in life. Midnight in Paris won the Academy Award for best original Screenplay in 2012.

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

It takes us on a hilarious and harrowing journey with the characters of Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz and Scarlett Johansson. Scarlett Johansson meets Bardem, a flamboyant artist and his ex-wife, also an artist, played by Penelope Cruz. Bardem attraction to both women is possibly Allen’s way of showing on the big screen the complications of his own life!

Cruz received an Academy Award for her role.

Crimes and Misdemeanors

When his mistress threatens to expose their affair to his wife, Judah Rosenthal (played by the magnificent Martin Landau) decides to tackle the problem in his own way. Although Crimes and Misdemeanors did not fare well in the box office, it went on to garner critical acclaim and three Oscar nominations.

Blue Jasmine

Very much like how Cate Blanchett’s character describes herself as living with anxiety, nightmares and nervous breakdowns, the movie is a roller coaster of a ride of emotions. The movie was a blockbuster and Cate Blanchett won many awards including an Oscar in 2014.

Love and Death

Considered by Allen to be one of the funniest films he made, Love and Death was a satire on Russian literature starring himself and Diane Keaton, with a plot to assassinate Napoleon thrown.

Cafe Society

His most recent endeavour boasts a star cast comprising Steve Carrell, Jessie Eisenberg, Blake Lively, Parker Posey, Kristen Stewart and Corey Stoll, and was first screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Purple Rose of Cairo

Another example of Allen’s sparkling wit is this fantasy comedy starring Mia Farrow and Jeff Daniels. The film won the BAFTA for Best Film and earned Allen a screenwriting nomination at the Oscars.