more-in

Proust Questionnaire is a weekly feature that derives its name from French writer Marcel Proust, whose personality-revealing responses to these questions went on to popularise this form of celebrity confession.

This week, we talk to award-winning film editor Bina Paul Venugopal, who is the artistic director of the International Film Festival of India and has curated 15 editions of the festival. She has succeeded in giving a unique identity to the IFFK with its emphasis on socially and politically relevant themes.

A former student of the Film and Television Institute of India, Bina has been part of many award-winning films and also been on the jury of many prestigious festivals in India and abroad.

1. What is your idea of happiness?

Sitting at home with nothing to do.

2. What is your greatest fear?

Losing loved ones.

3. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

My argumentativeness.

4. If you could change one thing about your family, what would it be?

Distance! To be closer to each other.

5. What do you consider your greatest achievement?

To be able to keep things in perspective, even at the worst times.

6. If you could choose what to come back as, what would it be?

A Tree in a beautiful forest

7. What is your idea of misery?

Watching someone else suffer, and not be able to help.

8. Where would you like to live?

In a new city...feel like making new friends, setting up a new house, discovering a new place.

10. What is your favourite occupation?

Playing Candy Crush or Scrabble!

11. What is your most marked characteristic?

Laziness

12. What is the quality you most like in the opposite sex?

A sense of humour

13. What do you most appreciate in your friends?

Frankness



14. Who are your favourite authors?

Marquez & Doris Lessing



15. Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

The Little Prince

16. Who are your heroes in real life?

Bob Dylan for being able to put it into words. Romila Thappar, her poise, depth of knowledge, and integrity.

17. what are your favourite names?

Poetic ones

18. What is your present state of mind?

Restless

19. How would you like to die?

Without troubling anyone else.

20. What is your favourite motto?

This too shall pass...