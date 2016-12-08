Ground realities

Last year on Diwali, Vinay Sirohi, a 22-year-old employee with the Delhi Jal Board, was repairing a leak in the main pipeline at a sewage treatment plant. But he never made it back to his family to celebrate the festival. Rescue personnel cut open a digester pipe a day later to retrieve his black, shrivelled body. For those of us in Kerala, it could be just another tragedy in a faraway place, where people are made to deal with sewage and excreta without safety gear; where the abominable practice of manual scavenging is still on; where those engaged in it belong to oppressed castes and pushed away from the mainstream. Then we pat ourselves on the back for not letting any such injustice happen in our vicinity. Only, manual scavenging is a reality in Kerala. And it is caste-based. These are the workers we hire to clean out the septic tanks at our homes as we sleep blissfully through the night. They are the ones who unclog the massive drains as we zoom past the gleaming highways.

Manhole, a film by journalist-turned-director Vidhu Vincent to be screened in the competition section at the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) this week, pans the camera to this proverbial elephant in the room. The film also has the distinction of being the first by a woman director to have been selected for IFFK competition.

Vidhu Vincent, director of ‘Manhole’.

“I reread Thottiyude Makan, written by Thakazhi in the 1940s, during the filming of my documentary on the same topic, Vrithiyude Jaathi, two years ago. He talked about raw poverty in the book. About how human lives are gnawed away by lack of material wealth. What I have tried to show in my film is also the lack, the deprivation, of dignity of those engaged in this work,” she says.

While it may be true that Kerala has done away with dry toilets, therefore the need to physically remove human excreta, it did not mean the abolition of the profession. Vidhu says there is still a colony of manual scavengers near her hometown in Kollam and they belong to the Arundhathiyar caste who migrated from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the early 20th century.

Layers of marginalisation

Manhole is woven out of the life stories of a few members of the colony, says Vidhu. She grew close to them while making her documentary and decided to take the issue to a larger audience through a feature film. It is told by an adolescent girl from such a family. “Though manual scavenging is done by men, I decided to tell the story from a woman’s perspective because I wanted to explore how a woman would have dealt with this reality. We have enough and more narratives by men anyway, and this film is my contribution to build ‘HERstory’ as opposed to ‘HIStory,’ ” quips Vidhu.

Manhole highlights how, even in our time and age, the practice exists despite being banned by law. Like dowry. The authorities chose to brush aside the 2011 census results that say there are around 13,500 such labourers in the State, by saying it is a statistical aberration. It is this irony that Vidhu tries to question through her film. “My protagonist hides her background from her friends in school lest she is ostracised. I know of some of these workers being refused tea from shops.”

Manual scavenging is one profession that categorically shows how division of labour indeed is division of castes. In the words of Ambedkar, a caste is ever ready to take advantage of the helplessness of a man, and to insist upon complete conformity to its code in letter and spirit.

But how far does she believe her film can break this code and bring about change? “Maybe not in a major way. But I believe in the power of art to cause social transformation. We have seen it happen in Kerala not so long ago through politically inspired drama and songs. Cinema being the most powerful medium of our times, Manhole will throw light on the blackhole of the lives of a few fellow human beings,” Vidhu signs off.

Multifaceted artist

For journalist-turned-filmmaker Vidhu Vincent, activism is not a pastime. One of the pioneering women visual media persons in Kerala, Vidhu began her career in Asianet. “I used to watch movies and documentaries everyday at C-DIT and considered documentary as my medium, for I wanted to make serious interventions in society. Feature films were nowhere in the picture,” she smiles.

Vidhu has always made sure that her voice is heard loud and clear, right from the beginning in her career and even when she has been taunted for being a ‘media activist.’ While in Kochi, she was sent to report a protest against the Muthanga incident in 2003 and was arrested when she joined the agitators, raising slogans. The multifaceted filmmaker believes in doing different things and constantly reinventing herself. That made her take a break from career and pursue her MSW and an MA in Philosophy before returning to the visual media in 2014.

A trip to Munich, Germany, to visit her sister resulted in Vidhu’s much-acclaimed graphic series on Nazism in a Malayalam weekly. “I thought pictures accompanied by crisp descriptions would take what I wanted to say to a larger audience than articles,” she says. She first explored the plight of manual scavengers as a graphic series, which was later made into a documentary called Vruthiyude Jaathi and she eventually made the feature film, Manhole. An expanded version of her series on Nazi Germany is soon coming out in book form called Daivam Olivil Poya Naalukal.

“Filmmaking involves a lot of travel and many uncertainties and risks, but since our girls are given a cocooned upbringing, many are not equipped to handle it though they wish to enter the field. Hence, the near absence of women technicians in Mollywood,” Vidhu says. She feels that for the women of today, it is important to make their presence felt even if they are dismissed as mere noise by a patriarchal system. “I insisted that no lewd or sexist jokes would be tolerated on the sets of my film. Though eyebrows were raised initially, the director’s word won in the end.”