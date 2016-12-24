Chennai girl Tanya is pursuing her masters in human resource management, but right now she is anxious like a schoolgirl awaiting board exam results. Her debut film, Balle Vellaiya Thevaa (BVT), has just released and she is all excited about it. “It was Radha Mohan who cast me in his upcoming film, Brindavanam. While shooting for that film, Sasikumar offered me this role,” says Tanya, who is the granddaughter of yesteryear actor Ravichandran.

In BVT, Tanya plays the role of Thanikodi. “When I read the script, I was impressed. There was action, comedy, romance and sentiment,” she says. “I liked the idea of playing a village belle. The only problem was getting the Madurai dialect. I interacted with locals. I closely observed them, their body language and the dialect they spoke. I picked it up gradually.”

BVT, a rural comedy, has Kovai Sarala in a pivotal role. “When Kovai Sarala enters the sets, she brings along loads of energy and positivity. Her presence itself was highly motivating for me,” says Tanya, who is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She began by acting in a couple of short films.

Was her grandfather an inspiration to get into acting? “My thatha never discussed films or his work at home. But yes, he is my role model. Would you believe it if I said he has taken me to a shooting spot just twice? I have been to the sets of Arunachalam and Pammal K Sambandam,” Tanya says.

Tanya aspires to act in movies across various genres, and is presently thinking about her next project. Shooting for Brindavanam is complete, and the film, where she is paired with Arulnidhi, is slated for release in 2017.