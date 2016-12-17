Filling in the blanks

Known for his innovative, quirky ideas, and witty dialogues, Radhakrishan Parthiban who was basking in the success of his 2014 directorial Kadhai Thiraikadhai Vasanam Iyakkam, is all set for the release of Koditta Idangalai Niruppuga. He tells us why he cast Shanthnu in his upcoming film, and his future projects.

Kadhai… had a youthful zest and was totally different from your other films.

Yes. It was a new-gen film that I attempted. Although I did not appear on-screen in the film, my fans felt my presence throughout the movie. After Pudhiya Padhai, it is Kadhai… that has given me a second break in my career. I am a yadharthavadhi (practical person) and I reinvent myself to keep up with the audiences, who are highly aware and evolving. If Kudaikkul Mazhai (2004) had released today, it would have been received well.

Do you consciously avoid working with big stars?

I would love to work with stars like Vijay, Surya, and others. Vijay had infact requested me to direct Nanban (remake of 3 Idiots), but I could not take up due to various reasons. Surya is also eager to work in my film. Now that all the attention is on me after the success of Kathai…I can think about working with big stars. In this industry, only success matters.

It is said you have introduced the concept of crowdfunding in Kollywood.

I can’t calculate finance and make a film. As a filmmaker, I first focus on selling my film to my audiences and not just to the distributor. I wanted the industry to get familiarised with the concept of crowdfunding, and for Koditta... I have got funding from 10 people (Rs. 10 lakh each), and I have invested the rest. As I was not willing to share my script, I have roped in only those who did not insist on reading it. Cinema is not real estate. Those who are genuinely interested will come forward and accept this concept, and If the film succeeds, it will be a trendsetter for many more crowdfunded films.

Yes. The main reason being the heroine is Malayalee, and there is also reference to Mohanlal in the film. But, it did not happen.

‘A film with mistakes’ is the punch line for Koditta…****

Yes, I leave it to the audience to find the mistakes. I am actually marrying off the second sister of Kadhai…, while the beautiful first sister is still fresh in the minds of people. But the second sister, Koditta…, is totally different from the first. It is a film that will cater to youthful audience; you may call it romantic-horror-comedy.

Did Shanthnu keep up to your expectations?

An artist’s talent is to keep the audience on hold, and Shanthnu has this ability. He has given a splendid performance as well as in the Prabhu Deva choreographed song and dance sequences.

Any specific reason why you have cast Thambi Ramaiah again?

He is a seasoned actor who can understand, improvise and deliver. He is an excellent comedian, and plays a crucial role in the film. Punnpatta vazhkai avarai pann patta nadigar aakivittadhu. (Years of suffering have perfected him as an actor.)

What is your role in the film?

I play a disabled man and I thoroughly enjoyed playing the role. Konjam clear-ah illadha clever character. All I can say is that my role is similar to keeri potta sambar le pachha molaga maadhiri.

What do you find more satisfying - acting or directing?

Direction, any day. It is my passion and I invest all my money into making a good film. Acting is not easy either. I started my acting career on stage, and over the years I have practised and perfected it. I am glad that I have played a variety of roles - be it the king in Aayirathil Oruvan or the cool rowdy in Naanum Rowdydhaan.

Your film titles are different.

I don’t like mundane titles. A film’s title is like a pallu/thalaippu of the saree, and you buy the saree only after seeing it’s design. Also, I don’t like poetic titles. I prefer titles that are intriguing.

What are your upcoming projects?

I will be producing a film which will be directed by my guru K. Bhagyaraj. After that I will work on Alli Anaikkaiyele, a film that depicts the father-daughter bond, and Keele Mele, a full-length comedy with a star-studded cast.