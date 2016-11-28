Fidel on film

more-in

Here’s our pick of five films that have portrayed Fidel Castro

There’s no doubt that a revolutionary such as Fidel Castro would be an interesting film subject, but the man somehow never piqued the interest of filmmakers enough to produce a proper biopic. Compare this to his former comrade Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara, who has been played by more than 10 actors (Benicio Del Toro, Gael Garcia Bernal and even Omar Sharif) in films dedicated to the person.

Castro, however, was the subject of numerous documentaries down the years. Interestingly, according to IMdB, he has uncredited appearances in two Hollywood movies from 1946: Easy to wed and Holiday in Mexico — both produced by MGM.

Going through the site’s movie database, here’s our pick of five films that have portrayed Fidel Castro:

1969: Che!

Directed by Richard Fleischer and starring Omar Sharif in the titular role, the movie deals with the complete life of Che Guevara from the time he lands in Cuba till his death in Bolivia. Three-time Academy Award-nominee Jack Palance played Fidel Castro. The movie was panned almost universally by critics and most notably by Roger Ebert who said the very idea of the film “sounded like a bad dream”.

2002: Fidel

Director David Attwood made this mini series focused on the Cuban revolution and the political career of Fidel Castro, portrayed by Victor Huggo Martin. A forgetful film, it notably featured a young Gael Garcia Bernal as Che Guevara who would go on to reprise his role in the critically acclaimed film The Motorcycle Diaries.

2006: The Good Shepherd

Advertised as telling the untold tale of the birth of the CIA, the movie starred Matt Damon and Angelina Jolie and was directed by Robert De Niro. The film involves the agency dealing with the Bay of Pigs crisis and fleetingly shows actor Alec von Bargen as Fidel Castro.

2008: Che

A two-part movie (with a total running length of over four hours!) directed by Steven Soderbergh, it featured Benicio Del Toro in the titular role and Mexican actor Demian Bichir as Fidel Castro. The film met with huge critical acclaim, especially at the international film festival circuit but was conspicuously absent at the Academy Award nominations.

2009: Watchmen

Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ novel spawned a film that was met with mixed reviews. Director Zack Snyder recruited many lookalikes for playing famous personalities to get an 80s vibe (the period in which the movie is set) and John Kobylka, known for his work with the art department of films such as Man of Steel, the X-Men series and Godzilla (2014), was cast as Castro.