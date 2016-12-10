Catch me if you can

Director duo Pushkar and Gayathri have cast two dynamic actors in their upcoming film titled Vikram Vedha. In the film, R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi are pitted against each other. “Madhavan plays a cop (Vikram), chasing a gangster (Vedha) played by Vijay Sethupathi. Their characters are based on the age-old classic folktale, Vikramadhithan and Vedhalam. We have scripted stories within stories with Vedha always questioning the moral ambiguity of every action. The film is designed to be a dramatic action thriller,” says Pushkar

The Maan Karate kid

Ashwathy Ravikumar landed a small role in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Neethaane En Ponvasantham after he saw her portfolio photos.“After my first break, I got the chance to do a role as the lead support in Maan Karate,” says Ashwathy, whose first film as the heroine, Kannula Kaasa Kattappa has just released. “I played a millionaire’s daughter in it, out to lure rich men for their money,” says Ashwathy, who is a qualified electrical/electronics engineer and also pursues modelling.

In tune with the times

Young composer Lean James came to the forefront with back-to-back hits in Kanchana 2 and Ko 2 and it boosted his popularity as a composer. “Ko 2 is my full-fledged debut album as I had five songs in it and that helped me explore my capabilities. Kavalai Vendam with four songs, took me a few notches higher and I am now exploring a totally different dimension of sounds. For Veera, I am composing five songs which will highlight the thara local sounds of the North Chennai and I am quite excited about it,” says Leon James.