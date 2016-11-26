more-in

Star stylist

Costume designer Sathya has always idolised film stars, and wanted nothing better than to be part of the film industry. His dreams came true finally when he was called upon to design costumes, not for one but three actors, Cheran, Vemal and Arjun, in director Vasanth’s Moondru Per Moondru Kaadhal. Now, he’s again been given the opportunity to design costumes for three characters, but this time, all played by a single actor, Simbu, in Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan. “My designs for Vijay in Bhairava have already become a craze and are being sold by many outlets. In Kaththi Sandai, I have given Vishal a totally different look with a riot of colour, and in Shivalinga, I have made Lawrence wear darker shades than he usually does,” says Sathya, who is also giving Vijay Antony a makeover in Yeman.

The evil within

Director Suresh Seetharam, who has previously assisted the likes of Dharani, Jagan, and Babu Sivan, has now started work on his debut film, Saiva Komali, a comedy featuring newcomer Ranjit in the lead.

“Every human being has two personalities. In this film, the hero is an ambulance driver but still has a ‘psycho’ lurking within him. It’s a comedy thriller,” Suresh says. ‘Naan Kadavul’ Rajendran plays a compounder and will be a riot, assures the director.

“Though the film is a comedy, there is a certain seriousness to it when you consider that all of us may have a dangerous side to our personality, which comes to the fore in challenging conditions.”

Brother bother

Director N. Krishnakumar plays one of three brothers, along with Krishik and Abhinay, in his romantic comedy,

Konala Irunthalum Ennodadhu. “It is a story of three brothers who have to accede to the wishes of their grandfather (Delhi Ganesh) that they get married to three sisters if they wish to inherit his riches. They find it difficult, and in the process, fall for other girls. Do they finally fulfill their grandfather’s wishes? That’s what Konala Irunthalum Ennodadhu is about,” says Krishnakumar.