Drowning in excess

The intention of Zaigham Imam’s Alif (also the first letter of Arabic, Persian and Hebrew), narrated by Jaya Bachchan, is all good: to stress on the significance of education. And so the oft repeated line, “jeene ke liye ladna nahin, padhna zaroori hai” (in life it’s important to learn than to fight). Moreover, the film makes a case for progressive, modern education as against orthodox learning. You can learn about God by first educating yourself about the world, it states. Set in the backward, Muslim-dominated Doshipura area of Varanasi it has Raza (Danish Husain) wanting his son Ali (Saud Mansuri) to become a doctor rather than a hakim like himself. He is coaxed into getting his son admitted to a mainstream school by his sister Zahra (who has been living in Pakistan for almost four decades) than making him continue studying in a neighbourhood madrasa.

These good intentions alone, however, can’t deliver good cinema. Alif is too caught up in old-fashioned storytelling for its own good. It’s too busy trying to deliberately recreate the milieu of the Muslim socials of yore. It’s the world of shayari, patangbaazi, etiquette and affectations and those scarves that Salman Khan turned into a fashion statement with Ek Tha Tiger (2012). There’s also a half-baked love track playing on just for the heck of it. Add to that the loudness and excess — in characterisation, relationships, emotions, dialogue and acting — and even the presence of a couple of good actors can’t help the film. In fact, you can see the otherwise fine performers, like Husain and Azeem, fall prey to the cringe-worthy melodrama and dire sentimentality. Way too many tears are shed onscreen even as the audience stays totally dry-eyed.