Dream and reality

Ashoke Viswanathan is an established director in Bengali cinema. Son of illustrious parents, N. Viswanathan, Paramita Viswanathan, he has carved a niche for himself as an offbeat and experimental filmmaker. His earlier memorable films include “Sunya Theke Suru”, “Andhakarer Shabdo”, “Bariwali”, “Astra” and “Kitchhu Sanlap Kitchchu Pralap”. Winner of a number of National Awards, he maintains a low profile.

After a brilliant documentary on Rabindranath Tagore, he is currently giving finishing touches to a short film he shot at Bhubaneshwar.

Excerpts from an interview.

What prompted you to make “The Escape” as a short film in Hindi?

One of my students had written the concept of a deeply depressed young girl sharing a love-hate relationship with her mother and I found in this a unique platform to explore my favourite theme of dream being a very real part of post modern existence. The film is set in the distant suburbs of Bhubaneshwar and is a kind of surreal tale of a young woman’s struggle with herself; the film is significant so far as I am concerned because it depicts a middle class milieu and centres on the near indecipherable nature of maternal affection.

Tell us about your association with the late Jayalalithaa.

I have never met her in person but have been involved in researching her film career for quite some time. It was my father, Calcutta Viswanathan or Prof. Viswanathan as he was better known, who knew her fairly well when he was acting in Tamil and Malayalam films in the ‘60s, featuring in central roles in the films of Balachander, Balu Mahendra and Muthuraman, among others. Earlier when he played the principal villain in Debaki Bose’s ‘Thirumanam’ scripted by Valamburi Somanathan, he played alongside her mother, Sandhya, and remembers the little Jayaa as a very bright kid who, soon, could speak immaculate English and developed enviable artistic skills.

Tell us about latest venture in theatre

I have been involved with staging plays inspired by the theatre of the absurd since my college days in the eighties; having adapted plays written by Beckett, Ionesco, Genet apart from original texts by Badal Sircar, I decided to present my own take of Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, which is a combination of Shakespearean dramaturgy and absurdist wit. Commemorating Shakespeare's 400th death anniversary, the play seems relevant in the time of demonetisation and the American trump card!

What is your role today as the President of the Eastern India Motion Picture Directors' Association?

The problems and advantages of digital cinema are our prime concern in this time; while DSLRs and the like have made cinema more democratic in that everyone has access to the medium of cinema, what needs to be be understood is that having a camera in your hand is like holding a gun. One needs to be responsible while handling the different aspects of this post modern medium which can easily be used to present a false view of reality and thus jeopardize the aspirations of genuine artists.

Is your forthcoming feature film a satire of sorts?

I am adapting Lila Mazumdar’s ‘Ekti Ashare Galpo’ (Cock-and-bull story) which is a crazy science fiction fantasy that is a melange of absurdist nonsense and contemporary satire that seems a fitting commentary on today’s ideological vacuum in which mediocrity masquerades as genius.