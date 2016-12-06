Donning many hats

more-in

Bollywood star Sharman Joshi has proved his mettle as an actor who can don many roles and taste success with movies like 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, Golmaal and Hate Story 2. In the city to promote his latest film Wajah Tum Ho, Sharman gives a sneak peek into the character he plays.

“My name in the film is Kabir and this is the first time I am playing a cop who is intense, sharp and aggressive, but also has a great sense of humour. Apart from that, my character also packs a load of punch lines that promise to entertain the audiences.”

Wajah Tum Ho is a crime-thriller where a murder folds out on a live television show that gets hacked. The edge-of-the-seat film has Sharman playing a police officer and Sana Khan and Gurmeet Chaudhary as lawyers and Rajneesh Duggal as the owner of the TV network.

The Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots actor is also trying to break away from stereotypes by playing a wide range of roles. “Acting in this movie was challenging as well as exciting. It’s really important for an actor to play a variety of roles to progress in this field. An actor’s strength depends on it.” Sharman adds that this is his second film with Vishal Pandya. “He has a great sense of directing and acting. Vishal brings out the best in an actor and adds the right nuances in a character to make the role interesting.”

On his co-stars in the multi-star erotic thriller, Sharman says: “It was an absolute pleasure working with the cast of Wajah Tum Ho. Gurmeet is a wonderful actor and person to work with. Sana is a lovely girl, full of energy, and is very easy to get along. Everyone in the team shares a great bond and understanding. Vishal does a great job in holding us all together. He is a thorough professional and, at a same time, quite a prankster when we are not shooting. So it was a treat working with them all.”

To the audience, Sharman says they will experience a one-of-its-kind thriller based on the concept of hacking that people have never seen before. “It has all the filmi elements from content to drama, masala to gana. So go and give it a watch.”

Sharman goes on to work on Tom, Dick and Harry Returns with director Deepak Tijori. “I am looking forward to this film since I’m doing a comedy after a long time.”

Wajah Tum Ho releases on December 16.