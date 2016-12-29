Director’s cut

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Film: Nil Battey Sannata/Amma Kanakku

It’s not often that a director makes a bilingual and earns accolades for both versions. That’s what happened with Ashwiny. The storyline’s almost hard to believe; a mother, who works as a domestic help, joins school to bring her daughter back on the academic path. Helping her is her sensitive employer. Ashwiny got nearly everything right in her debut — the leads (Swara Bhaskar/Amala Paul) and the supporting actors (Revathy and Samuthirakani as the employer and teacher, respectively).

Director speak

The very fact that I could explore my roots and see a different way of telling the same story was exciting. I made Amma Kanakku with the hope that I could narrate a story that would make a difference in people’s lives. The experience of shooting in Tamil and being in an industry that accepts new talent was great, and it has given me the confidence to explore new ideas.

Vijay Kumar

Film: Uriyadi

Set in the 1990s in Tiruchi, this gritty film explores how a bunch of boys get embroiled in a political game that they have no connection with. Uriyadi is an adult film — one that exposes the viewer to violence. It was one of the smaller films of the year that garnered attention — even after a few weeks of its release — thanks to good word-of-mouth reviews among those who take their cinema seriously.

Director speak

I spent almost a year on this script — writing, rewriting and fine-tuning. I had an Excel sheet with details of every character, their position and props. There’s violence in the film, yes, but I have not glamorised it.

Even the trailer included it because I wanted to send a message to the audience to tell them what exactly to expect.

Vasanthamani

Film: Vetrivel

How long has it been since you saw a film scented with manvaasanai, steeped in village life, where the fields have a role to play other than being just a setting for duets? That was Vetrivel, starring Sasikumar, Miya George, Nikhila Vimal, Ananth Nag, and Renuka, among others.

The list of characters is long, but each has a role to play, and a memorable one at that. This is a film about the travails that love puts one through.

Director speak

This is my debut film, a film I waited 15 years for, says Vasanthamani. The story of Vetrivel resided in his head for four years. He wrote it on a bus when travelling from Madukkur to Vedaranyam with his wife. “I wrote it keeping Sasikumar in mind, but he was busy with various projects. Finally, my producer Ravindran narrated the story to him. I was surprised by the kind of response the film received. So many directors called, many women called from the U.K. It did very well in the B and C centres.”

But, what gladdens Vasanthamani, who’s close to signing his next film, “is that I was able to prove that it is possible to make a clean commercial film that appeals to all and touches a chord”.

Deeraj Vaidy

Film: Jil Jung Juk

Quirky. That’s one word often used to describe this black comedy, starring Siddharth in the lead.

And why not — you’ve named your lead characters Jil, Jung and Juk, taken off one of those unforgettable Vadivelu comedies, and have a smuggling gang in action. Stylish visuals and some good music helped the subject; the ‘Shoot the Kuruvi’ number is probably one of the biggest songs of the year.

Director speak

We (Mohan Ramakrishnan and I) were childhood friends, and dwelling on a storyline with three guys in the lead. We kept throwing in ideas; we developed it from scratch, just like how a child would write it. While writing Jil Jung Juk, we brought in those childlike qualities in us; if you watched it with that perspective, it would have worked for you. I also understood how feature films work, how we need to get into the audience’s minds, and how different it is from short films.

Gitanjali Selvaraghavan

Film: Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam

Prabhu (Balakrishna Kola) is someone right out of a Selvaraghavan film — he even looks and speaks like one. The film speaks about marital rape, something that films have seldom dealt with. As a filmmaker, Gitanjali’s work has a lot of shades of her husband, Selvaraghavan — maybe because he wrote the film.

Director speak

“Selva had been encouraging me to get into direction, and his script, Maalai..., was something I loved,” Gitanjali told us earlier, “I was thrilled to take it up.”