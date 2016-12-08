Dilip Kumar doing fine, says Saira Banu

more-in

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar is recovering well, says his wife Saira Banu.

Kumar, 93, was rushed to the Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra here on Tuesday morning, after he complained of swelling in his right leg.

“He is doing much better now. But he will be in hospital today and tomorrow as we want to get his body profile done. The doctors here are taking good care of him,” Saira told PTI.

“He will get his body spa done and then he will have his tea.. He is doing well,” she said.

During his six-decade long career, the actor, whose real name is Mohammad Yusuf Khan, has acted in many superhit films like Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Karma.

He was last seen on-screen in Qila in 1998.

He was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.