Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital

Actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to Lilavati Hospital following a swelling in his right leg. | Photo Credit: Rajneesh Londhe

more-in

Actor Dilip Kumar was discharged from hospital on Thursday after being admitted there earlier this month following a swelling in his right leg.

He was admitted to Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra on December 6.

“We have brought him home today. He will be resting at home. He is recuperating, he is doing well. Thanks to everyone for their well wishes and prayers,” the actor’s wife and noted actress Saira Banu told PTI.

The veteran actor turned 94 on December 11 and had a low-key birthday celebration in hospital.

He made his debut in acting with Jwar Bhata in 1944. He entertained the audience with films like Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jaumna and Devdas.

He was last seen on-screen in film Qila in 1998.

Mr. Kumar was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contribution to the Indian cinema.