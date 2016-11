Dileep ties the knot with Kavya Madhavan

November 25, 2016 13:40 IST

Popular Malayalam actors Dileep and Kavya Madhavan are getting married at a private hotel here this morning, putting an end to longstanding rumours.

Only a few close family relatives and friends in the Malayalam film industry are attending the function.

