Dick Van Dyke confirms ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ appearance

Actor Dick Van Dyke has confirmed that he will be appearing in “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Van Dyke appeared in the original film as Bert, the optimistic chimney sweep, opposite Julie Andrews as the eponymous Mary Poppins, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“There was a spirit about that thing from the very beginning. Walt (Disney) had me in, and I heard the score and saw the scenes storyboarded on a wall, and I just knew...This one supposedly takes place 20 years later and the kids are all grown up. It’s a great cast — Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury and that guy (Lin-Manuel Miranda) from Hamilton.

Directed by Rob Marshall, “Mary Poppins Returns” will open in theaters on December 25, 2018.