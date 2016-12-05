Dhanush’s ‘Power Paandi’ to release in April 2017

more-in

Actor Dhanush confirmed on Sunday that his maiden Tamil directorial venture Power Paandi will release worldwide on April 14,next year, on the occasion of Dhanush’s mother’s birthday.

“Power Paandi will release on 14-4-2017. Happens to be my mother’s birthday,” Dhanush wrote on his Twitter page about the film, which features veteran star Raj Kiran in the title role.

Dhanush also shared a poster of the film with the release date.

The film, in which Dhanush plays a cameo, will revolve around the life of a few stuntmen.

Dhanush will be seen playing the younger version of Raj Kiran.

Power Paandi, which is being bankrolled by Wunderbar Films, also stars Prasanna and Chaya, and has music by Sean Roldan.

Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan guarantees that audiences will fall in love with the film.

“Saw almost the whole film. I can guarantee, you will fall in love with him, a power packed Raj Kiran sir,” Selvaraghavan wrote on his Twitter page.