Destiny’s CHILD

more-in

Gone is the chubby, gap-toothed Jugru of Philips and the Monkey Pen and Ben of Ben. In place there is a leaner, precocious 12-year-old Gaurav Menon talking of things way beyond his years. The conversation veers from dieting to destiny to his winning the National Award for the best child actor for Ben.

The last time we met, on the location of Ben, he was in Class V. This year, he is Class VII and talks all grown-up. “I am grateful to all my seniors who guided me in my career that led me to win the award. I wasn’t expecting to win an award. Of course, it made me happy.” He recalls his screen father in Ben, Suraj Venjaramoodu telling him that his performance in the film would get him a National Award. “It is a blessing to me.”

Films were never a part of his scheme of things, he says frankly. “I was happy being a regular kid, going about my life - with my school and music lessons until Monkey Pen changed all that.” Though he had debuted in an earlier film, Life, it is the 2014 film starring Jayasurya and Sanoop in the lead roles, that got him noticed.

As the gap-toothed Jugru in Monkey Pen, he endeared himself to audiences. Even today, he is referred to as Jugru. He remembers the audition where at least 3,000 kids participated. His name figured in the final list of seven kids. “That film was the turning point in my career.” He went to on to work with the who’s who of the Malayalam industry including Jayasurya, Nivin Pauly, Kunchacko Boban and others in films such as Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Polytechnic and Life of Josutty among others.

Jayasurya has been a constant, more or less. Gaurav has acted with him in a few other films - Happy Journey, Kumbaasaram and Jilebi. To the senior actor, he owes his ‘honed’ acting skills. “In earlier films such as Philips and the Monkey Pen, I was basically being myself. In that sense I wasn’t acting in the film. I learnt how to be an artist from Jayan Uncle.”

His role in Kumbaasaram required him to perform, especially emotional scenes, for which Jayasurya helped with inputs. “I have imbibed everything from my senior colleagues, for instance in Ben - Vipin Atley uncle, Anjali Upasana, Suraj uncle...all helped me tremendously. I owe my award to all of them .”

A student of St. Aloysius Convent, Palluruthy, he is grateful for the support the school authorities, teachers and classmates extend. “I wouldn’t be able to cope if not for all their support, especially our principal Sr. Jancy Joseph.”

Regular life has changed for him. Today it includes, besides recognition, swimming, badminton and skating. All to keep fit.

“At 12?” I ask. “I was required to look slimmer for Kolumitaayi.” The sports are to keep his weight in check. He watches what he eats; it is surreal listening to a 12 year-old talk about how junk food is bad, how it is an unhealthy choice and about self control when it comes to food. “It is all in the mind. You have to choose between wanting to be healthy or not. Then you will not feel tempted.”

He is an extremely multi-faceted 12-year-old, having sung playback for Ben and Philips and The Monkey Pen, and dubbed for lead child actors in Pulimurugan and School Bus. Although he has made a name for himself in the Malayalam film industry, he wants to be known in India as an actor - in Tamil and Hindi especially.

Behind all the grown up talk there is a young boy who shares his ambition, “I want to join the Navy. But, if I am destined to be an actor, I am happy with that too.”