Deepwater Horizon: Oil’s not well

more-in

Now that disaster movies are a genre by themselves, having numbed our minds with large-scale earthquakes, tidal waves that swallow Himalayan peaks, the innumerable alien invasions and virus strains, it’s partly relieving to see mayhem unfold inside a more constrained environment — in this case, the Deepwater Horizon oil rig that is (or rather, was) located off the Gulf of Mexico.

Director Peter Berg (of Hancock fame) has zeroed in on a story where, unlike the above uncontrollable usual suspects that cause large-scale deaths, the pursuit of profit becomes the antagonist. And an annoyingly effective John Malkovich channels that corporate greed in the role of a British Petroleum employee (if the film’s aim was to get us to hate the company, they’ve it).

The actual oil spill that happened in August 2010 made more news as an environmental disaster, not so much as a human-interest story, of the numerous workers of Transocean, to whom the dirty hands-on job was contracted to by BP.

Mark Wahlberg as Mike Williams and Kurt Russell as Jimmy Harrell perform admirably well as the responsible crew members, urging their bosses not to drill with haste before the integrity of the pipeline is assured. Of course, they get to say “I told you so” in the end with bloodied faces, but not before losing some co-workers’ lives in the process. The most powerful scene comes towards the end when Harell takes a final attendance on a rescue boat, with the rig blazing behind them.

The pyrotechnics and stunts, following Deepwater Horizon’s explosion, are top-notch, and (thankfully) over-the-top flesh splattering is completely avoided. We really feel the heat as flames seek their way into sections of the rig, and at times, like getting up and pushing the crew into safe waters ourselves.

As the credits roll, replete with CSPAN videos of real-life footage, we find that a total of eleven men (all Transocean employees) died in the disaster. But, given that there’s hardly any screen time for their reel counterparts or their families (Mrs. Williams played to script by Kate Hudson), the sympathy quotient is suitably reduced.

I couldn’t help but notice a subtle literary metaphor embedded within the story. The area under the rig is named Macondo — after the fictional town in Gabriel García Márquez’s famous novel, One Hundred Years of Solitude. Initially disconnected with the outside world, Macondo’s own disaster arrives because of rampant development (specifically due to a banana plantation) before it finally disappears from the map. Perhaps, by avoiding preaching altogether, the makers of this film have told us to keep our hands off the oil under our soil.

Genre: Biopic disaster

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, John Malkovich, Kate Hudson

Bottomline: A more-than- watchable story of battling corporate greed