Cut me no cuts

By virtue of what I do for a living, filmmakers from around the world often approach me to give them a considered opinion on their films. Sometimes, this can be as early as the script stage and the best film editors often know right off the page what scenes will make it to the final cut and what will not. It is up to the director to trust the editor and choose not to film the scene or scenes at all, thus saving a lot of time and money, or decide to shoot it anyway and see what works in the edit. Now, I am no Walter Murch, but over a lifetime of watching movies for a living, I have a fair idea of what works and what doesn’t, but as William Goldman said famously in Adventures in the Screen Trade, “Nobody knows anything.”

Since I am a completist and a trivia hound, it is my bounden duty to inform you that there is a 2003 comedy named Nobody Knows Anything! by William Tannen. The film’s alternate title, Sarah: Portrait of a Film School Graduate, should tell you everything you need to know about the film, which is precisely nothing, since, sadly, it is not funny at all. Another bit of trivia, since you ask politely. The titular Sarah is played by Alanna Ubach and the film has an uncredited cameo from Ben Stiller. The film’s German home video distributor cunningly featured Stiller prominently on the cover and sold the film as Alanna Ubach Discovers Nobody Knows Anything About Movies About Sex About Life.

But, I digress. Master film editor Murch, in his seminal book In the Blink of an Eye: A Perspective on Film Editing, goes beyond pure film editing, and suggests incorporation of human emotion in the process. Using the classic method of show rather than tell, he recounts his experience of working on The English Patient, Apocalypse Now and The Godfather restorations. The problem with humans is that different people react differently to the same set of stimuli because of different cultures. Of course, there are universal films that transcend these, but when you are talking about, for want of a better term, a ‘festival film’, the reactions can vary widely.

Which is why, this week, I watched two very different edits of the same film, with two different pairs of eyes — one with a European film programmer’s perspective, to see what would work for the grand old festivals of the grand old continent; and the other to sight what could work for a vast, teeming South Asian audience. Murch talks in his book about beats and it is those beats that I was trying to discern for two disparate audiences who march to the beats of different drummers. At the end of the day, it boils down to opinion. To complete Goldman’s quote: “Not one person in the entire motion picture field knows for a certainty what’s going to work. Every time out it’s a guess and, if you’re lucky, an educated one.”