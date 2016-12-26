Controversies that rocked Indian cinema in 2016

more-in

Cinema without controversies is almost impossible and 2016 was no exception. Here we take a look at some of the controversies that rocked the various ‘woods’ in India.

Taimur - what’s in a name?

Kareena Kapoor and Said Ali Khan’s little baby became the talk of the town soon after his birth when his parents revealed that his name —Taimur. Social media went abuzz with the name, which takes after the conqueror who was known for his brutal conquests.

National anthem in theatres

A day after the supreme court made playing national anthem mandatory in all cinema theatres in Sathyam S2 Cinemas in Spectrum Mall, Perambur has implemented this order. | Photo Credit: V. Ganesan

The Supreme Court ruled that the national anthem should be played before the screening of films in cinema halls, and that all should “stand up in respect.” “...people should feel that they live in a nation and show respect to the national anthem and the national flag,” Justice Dipak Misra said in the ruling. Ever since the judgement, there have been cases registered against those ‘disrespecting’ the anthem. And of course, voices have been raised against why it is that movies are always ‘targeted’.

Foot in the mouth, Salman?

Salman Khan | Photo Credit: PTI

Controversy is Salman Khan’s second name as we all know it. Well, there is the blackbuck case and then the hit-and-run case. In 2016, the actor was again in the news and not because of any of his films. Salman came in the eye of the storm when he said that he “felt like a raped woman at the end of strenuous film shooting”, prompting his father to say sorry. However, the remark unleashed social media outrage with the NCW urging the actor to apologise.

Sunny Leone’s interview

Sunny Leone | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Not much deters Sunny Leone and she proved that this year during an interview for a TV show. Some of the questions asked to her were: “There are lots of married women who look at Sunny Leone as a threat to their husbands, do you not care about all this? A member of parliament, in his speeches, has held you responsible for corrupting Indian morality. How do you deal with that?” She was even asked: “If Sunny Leone is becoming brand ambassador of New India, is that a dangerous trend to have?” Many celebrities including Aamir Khan came to her support and lauded her for handling the interview the way she did.

The Ae Dhil Hai Mushkil row

The Uri militant attack had a fallout in Bollywood as well. With political parties and public opposing casting Pakistani actors in Indian cinema, director Karan Johar’s Ae Dhil Hai Mushkil (ADHM) was caught between a rock and a hard place. Fawad Khan plays a small role in the film. The director was forced to go public and say that he wouldn’t work with Pakistani actors in the future which again led to cinephiles questioning about boundaries in art. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis too received flak for ‘brokering’ a deal between the MNS and the makers of the film to ensure its smooth release.

The CBFC and censorship in cinema

When the CBFC’s review committee suggested a whopping 89 cuts in the drug-themed Udta Punjab, almost everyone had a side to take in the controversy. The CBFC had also asked the filmmakers to delete all references to Punjab and its cities, politics, elections and doing away with the expletives. Producer Kashyap responded by calling the CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani 'an oligarch' and 'a dictator' and said it felt like living in North Korea. Calls for doing away with censorship in Indian cinema rose and the film was finally released with 13 cuts and an ‘A’ certificate.

Aamir Khan not in ‘Incredible India’

When Aamir Khan in 2015 said his wife wanted to move out of India due to rise in incidents of intolerance, little did he know that his comments would be construed anti-national. However, in January 2016, the actor was dropped as the ambassador for the government’s ‘Incredible India’ tourism campaign. “Our contract was with the McCann Worldwide agency for ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ campaign. The agency had hired Khan for the job. It was the agency which had hired him. Since the contract with the agency expired, automatically the arrangement with the actor no longer exists,” Union Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma said.

Sonam Kapoor’s confession

Sonam Kapoor | Photo Credit: PTI

Celebrity confessions gained limelight in 2016 and Sonam Kapoor was one of the candid actors of the year. The actor opened up in a TV interview and said that she was molested as a child. Kapoor had also written a post in an online forum making a case about accepting the way we look with or without makeup.

Ka Bodyscapes release

The Malayalam film Ka Bodyscapes was refused certification by the CBFC which called the film ‘vulgar and offensive.’ “The Hindu God ‘Hanuman’ is shown as coming in the books titled ‘ I am Gay’ and other homosexual books. The film offends human sensibilities by vulgarity, obscenity and depravity…,” a letter to the filmmaker from the regional officer of the CBFC in Thiruvananthapuram said. The decision is pending before the Hight Court. However, the film was granted an exemption to be screened in the IFFK at Goa.

Kangana - Hrithik spat

When details of personal relationships come out into the public, the result is court orders and FIRs. In February this year, Hrithik had sent a notice to Kangana demanding an “unconditional apology” for a “defaming” remark in an interview where she allegedly referred to him as “silly ex”.

In an apparent rebuttal, the 42-year-old actor had then tweeted, “There are more chances of me having had an affair with the Pope than any of the (I’m sure wonderful) women the media has been naming...”.

Priyanka Chopra’s T-Shirt

Priyanka Chopra | Photo Credit: Reuters

Priyanka Chopra’s cover photo on a magazine led to outrage over insensitivity towards refugees and immigrants. Chopra was featured on the cover of a magazine wearing a white T-shirt with the words, “REFUGEE“, “IMMIGRANT” and “OUTSIDER” crossed out in red – the word “TRAVELLER” was not crossed out. The intolerance debate rose to the scene again and Chopra apologised later saying that the message was misconstrued.

Amala Paul’s divorce

All celebrity divorces come under the scanner and actor Amala Paul-Vijay’s was no exception. A few reports stated that the divorce happened because of Ama Paul not being allowed to continue her career after marriage.

The Dileep-Kavya wedding

Malayalam actors Dileep and Kavya Madhavan tied the knot in Kochi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Putting an end to long-standing rumours, Malayalam actors Dileep and Kavya Madhavan tied the knot in a private ceremony in November. Dileep, before the wedding, released a message to his fans saying that since he had decided to get married, he wanted to seal the deal with someone who has been in the news with him all along.

Parched and Radhika Apte

When nude scenes from her film Parched went viral, Radhika Apte said that “she was not bogged down.” The actor took it in her stead and said that there was more to Parched, which deals with patriarchy and child marriage.

Remo and stalking

Kollywood is no stranger to the idea of ‘pursuing’ a girl till she relents to a love proposal. Remo was the recent addition to that long list. The film, which did reasonably well in box-office, garnered some criticisms for its theme and dialogues which many felt were regressive and old-fashioned.