Chennai 600028: II Innings to pay special tribute to Jayalalithaa

Director Venkat Prabhu says he has a special tribute planned for former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa (who passed away on Dec. 05) before the start of his film, Chennai 600028: II Innings. “She is from the film industry and we wanted something nice and memorable. We just wanted to do something out of gratitude, love and respect we have for her. This (Chennai 28 Part Two) will, after all be the first new film that audiences will see after her death.”

“It’s not a ‘tribute’ tribute,” Venkat says. “We actually wanted to do a video that every film could use. But we didn’t have the time. And if you try inserting something after the censor card appears, you have to get it rated all over again from the (Censor) Board.”

Venkat Prabhu in 2014, as part of celebrations for the centenary of Indian cinema, done a satirical tribute in front of Jayalalithaa — showing the evolution of how the hero saves the heroine from danger in film. “She was laughing out at it. It was a memorable night. I got call from her house later saying she loved the concept; that was more than enough for me. I was thrilled because I never had the opportunity to show any of my films personally to her.”