Chaduvukunna Ammayilu (1963)

After founding Annapurna Pictures, Dukkipati Madhusudana Rao produced a few commercial blockbusters, but the urge to make a purposeful film on the lines of his first stage production for Excelsior club, Ashajyothi which dealt with the exploitation of the downtrodden, remained with him. By then he had read a Telugu novel, ‘Kaalaateeta Vyakuthulu’ written by Dr. P. Sridevi on the complexity of human behaviour and the way each of the many characters responds to different occasions. The women centric novel appealed to Dukkipati but he felt it was too tough a job to film it. However, he signed the medical practitioner-writer to pen a story on the issues faced by qualified working women and provided her with inputs. However, just before completing the work Dr. Sridevi unfortunately died of intestinal tuberculosis.

When Madhusudana Rao was in search of a capable female author to complete the script, eminent writer- director Tripuraneni Gopichand suggested the name of Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani who was becoming a rage with avid fiction readers of the time. Sulochana Rani made her entry into the tinsel world, joining the team of director Adurthi Subbarao, his associate K. Viswanath and producer Madhusudana Rao to write the scenario. The story was credited to Dr. P. Sridevi. Gopichand himself offered to write the dialogues for the movie Chaduvukunna Ammayilu.

The story

Sujatha (Savitri), daughter of a wealthy man Raghunatha Rao (Ramanna Pantulu) and Vasantha (Krishnakumari) a middle class girl are bosom friends. Once while Sujatha is teaching driving to Vasantha, their car accidentally dashes against a motorbike driven by Sekhar (ANR), a bank employee.

The three become friends. Sujatha and Vasantha fall in love with Sekhar. But Sekhar responds to Vasantha. Escaping from a forced marriage, Latha (E.V. Saroja) meets her childhood friends Sujatha and Vasantha. She is trapped by Anand (Padmanabham) whose real aim is to marry Vasantha. He playacts helping Vasantha’s grandfather Rangaiah (Gummadi) and his wife Mahalakshmi (Hemalatha) when they are in dire straits. After learning that Sekhar is in love with Vasantha, Sujatha agrees to marry police officer Prabhakar (Sobhan Babu) whom her father has chosen for her. Anand deceives and implicates Sekhar in a theft case and Sekhar is on the run. Anand dumps Latha and when he is about to marry Vasantha, Sujatha steps in, proves him the culprit and unites Sekhar with Vasantha.

Cast & crew

The story turned out to be more a celebration of friendship than exposing the plight of educated women which Madhusudana Rao originally had envisaged. He himself admitted that he was not fully satisfied with the script and due to the involvement of many writers somewhere along the line the theme got diluted. However, it was the deft handling of director Adurthi Subbarao with excellent cinematography, especially in the song sequences by P.S. Selvaraj and his operative cameraman Pachu saw the film turning a box office hit. When he was about to complete the dialogue version, Gopichand died due to heart attack. Dukkipati and Adurthi filled in the left out portions. Since they were largely written by Gopichand, he deserved kudos for his crisp and situational dialogues.

ANR, Savitri, Krishnakumari and the rest of the seniors portrayed their characters at their usual best. Padmanabham stole the show with his comic demeanour playing the villain. His catchword, meeru naa maata nammaali (you should believe my word) became popular.

Relangi as the owner of a departmental store and the lodge Brahmachari Nilayam and Suryakantham as his wife provided the comic relief. Sobhan Babu in a brief role as Inspector Prabhakar impressed.

Saluri Rajeswara Rao composed the music to the lyrics of Arudra, Dasaradhi, Kosaraju and Dr. C. Narayana Reddy.

The popular songs were – Vinipinchani ragale (P. Susheela) and Kila kila navvula chilikina palukunu naalo bangaru veena (P. Susheela, Ghantasala). A State Bank of Hyderabad employee and a trained Hindustani classical singer, Ashalatha Kulkarni who caught the attention of Dukkipati by singing at the hundred days celebrations of Iddaru Mithrulu, rendered two songs, a duet, Oho chakkani chinnadi with P.B. Srinivos and a solo, Yevandoy niduralevandoy.

Trivia

As Vauhini Studios was under strike, Dukkipati decided to film Chaduvukunna Ammayilu at Hyderabad, at the suggestion of the A.P finance minister Dr. M. Chenna Reddy and senior leader Kasu Brahmananda Reddy. Dukkipati found the equipment at the defunct Saradhi Studios in good condition. He revived the studio and took the services of A. Krishnan, chief sound engineer of Vauhini . For some reason Krishnan’s name does not appear in the title cards and the sound recording was credited to P. Krishnam Raju.

Though the entire work was done at Hyderabad, Madhusudana Rao returned to Madras to shoot the exteriors of Hotel Ashoka in Egmore and the University of Madras complex for key scenes featuring Padmanabham, E.V. Saroja and ANR, Krishnakumari.

To cut costs, all the lead actors instead of staying in luxury hotels shared the six rooms in the studio complex during the filming.

Poet Dasarathi and the film’s assistant director K.V. Rao made guest appearance as the inmates of the men’s hostel.

Some medical representatives filed a case in Hyderabad and Guntur that they were insulted by showing them in poor light through Padmanabham’s character as a medical representative. When Padmanabham teases E.V.Saroja, she throws her footwear at him which he keeps in his bag.

However the courts dismissed the case.

Released on April 10, 1963, Chaduvukunna Ammayilu, withstood the competition from Lavakusa and ran for hundred days.