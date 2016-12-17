Cast in a new mould

“Parthiban has moulded a new personality out of me as an actor; I have had to undo everything that I have either learnt or adopted since my first film, Sakkarakatti. In hindsight, I think I may have been too young to be launched then. Also, since that film, I may have missed out on a few plum roles due to reasons beyond my control. And, I needed a director like Parthiban, who is an institution by himself, to have belief in my capabilities,” says Shanthnu.

Parthiban’s Koditta Idangalai Nirappuga will see Shanthnu steeped in subtlety. “Parthiban took me on as raw clay and created a new individual out of me. Realising that I will be the ultimate beneficiary of his expertise as a director, I totally surrendered to his directorial instructions,” says Shanthnu.

Shanthnu has one more film getting ready for release – director Adhiroopan’s Mupparimanam. “He is from director Bala’s school and his style is in direct contrast to that of Parthiban’s. Adhiroopan gets you to rehearse and spend time with yourself before he shoots the scene. In fact, there have been times when he would isolate me from the outside world and confine me at the location and even address me as the character, so that when the time comes to shoot, I would have shed every ounce of Shanthnu,” recalls the actor.

There may have been a time when Shanthnu was happy doing roles within his comfort zone.

Not any more, he says. “With the experience of doing Mupparimanam and Koditta..., I have realised that doing challenging roles and thinking out of the box are what will bring out the best in me. Basically, all actors are entertainers and we love to juggle the EQ (Entertainment Quotient) and PQ (Performance Quotient). For every two films with PQ, I would love to do a thara local EQ film which will appeal to the front benchers. If I achieve that, I know I have arrived,” declares Shanthnu.