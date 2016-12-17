Cast in a new mould
Shanthnu talks about his two upcoming films, and about working with Parthiban tonikhil raghavan
“Parthiban has moulded a new personality out of me as an actor; I have had to undo everything that I have either learnt or adopted since my first film, Sakkarakatti. In hindsight, I think I may have been too young to be launched then. Also, since that film, I may have missed out on a few plum roles due to reasons beyond my control. And, I needed a director like Parthiban, who is an institution by himself, to have belief in my capabilities,” says Shanthnu.
Parthiban’s Koditta Idangalai Nirappuga will see Shanthnu steeped in subtlety. “Parthiban took me on as raw clay and created a new individual out of me. Realising that I will be the ultimate beneficiary of his expertise as a director, I totally surrendered to his directorial instructions,” says Shanthnu.
There may have been a time when Shanthnu was happy doing roles within his comfort zone.