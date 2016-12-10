Brand of brothers

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought down the axe on old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes on November 9, director Venkat Prabhu was a worried man. His film, Chennai 600028 II: Second Innings was supposed to have released a couple of days later. Fearing a slowdown of ticket buyers in smaller towns and cities, there was no choice but to delay its release further. A month later, things went according to plan, and the film released last Friday.

When I call him, his caller tune is the title track of the film, ‘The Boys Are Back’, his cousin Yuvan Shankar Raja’s voice doing the crooning honours (he had done the same with ‘World Cup-ah Jeikka Porom’). In fact, if you see the teaser of the song, it’s a repeat of how the earlier one was shot—boys playing cricket on one of the numerous playgrounds in Chennai.

Venkat and Yuvan go back a long way, not just because they are cousins (they have lent their voices as children to many of Ilaiyaraaja’s songs, most notably to the entire album of Mani Ratnam’s Anjali). “I have even sung in many of my father’s (Gangai Amaran’s) compositions in Ini Oru Sudhandhiram (1987) and SPB sir’s music in Thaiyalkaran (1991).”

He confesses he’s not very good at composing music, even though he comes from a family of illustrious musicians. A while back, his Wikipedia page had said he graduated from Trinity College London with a degree in music, and some unfortunate entertainment websites had blindly picked it up. He chuckles and says it was just a rumour. “I actually have a degree in accounting from Middlesex University.”

He wanted to become a singer, but instead opted for the mridangam as suggested by his father. “When I had my arangetram, the chief guest was the then Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran,” he says. The mridangam may seem like a curious choice for us, but he says it aided his understanding of rhythm and tempo. “I know where to cut a song, it really helps you in editing.”

When it comes to sitting down with Yuvan and helping him compose, Venkat says, “I always give him a reference from my uncle’s (Ilaiyaraaja’s) songs. It really comes down to the situation; the idea comes to me as I write the script. But I leave it completely to Yuvan. I’ve rarely asked for a second tune or a reworking.”

Venkat gives away an interesting tidbit, “For the song ‘Yaaro’ (from Chennai 600028), I gave ‘Yedho Mogam’ from Kozhi Koovuthu as reference. If you hum both the songs (old and new), they’ll sound very similar.”

How does the new film’s album compare to the old one, I ask. He pauses for a moment before saying that it will take some time for listeners to really get into the groove. “Even the first film’s songs took time to start trending, especially ‘Saroja Saaman Nikaalo’.”

And this film has its ‘Saroja’ equivalent too: the discotheque-number-sounding ‘Soppana Sundari’—chosen to suit the rustic setting of the film. The title is a reference to a running gag in the 1989 Ramarajan-starrer, Karagattakaran. “The idea for the song came from Yuvan,” says Venkat.

Yuvan has composed for all seven of Venkat Prabhu’s films so far. The best part is that Venkat gets to listen in on all of Yuvan’s soundtracks, even before they officially come out. And he did that while Yuvan was at it for Selvaraghavan’s Nenjam Marappathillai. The film has just four compositions but Venkat says he finds the theme music “mindblowing”. “I could imagine the visuals. I’m sure Selvaraghavan sir is gonna kill it.”

Before hanging up, Venkat reminds me that Chennai 600028 II: Second Innings is just an extension of Part One. “Just get in there, enjoy it and go. Don’t come expecting a Mankatha.”

So can we expect a Mankatha Part Two then, I ask. “Well, that’s a question Ajith sir has to answer,” he says laughing.

Music in the genes

Yuvan Shankar Raja, music director and fan of Chennai 600028, too played a part in persuading cousin Venkat Prabhu to make a sequel. “I’ve been asking him for a while now to make its sequel. The first part was so successful that every character found a place in the heart of the audience. Just the thought of getting back to the film brought back so many fond memories… even the same energy.”

He remembers composing for the first part. “It truly was unforgettable. There was such a momentum when we sat for the composing that we were able to finish it all in just two days… it was that spontaneous.” He calls the sequel’s score an energetic one, something he guarantees when he’s at work with Venkat Prabhu. Considering the number of composers at Venkat Prabhu’s disposal, even from among his family members (including uncle Ilaiyaraaja, father Gangai Amaran, brother Premgi Amarn and cousin Karthik Raja), one wonders if Yuvan was Venkat Prabhu’s first choice for his debut film. “Venkat always wanted to get into cinema, first as an actor and then a director. So when he decided to make Chennai 600028, I was one of the first people he narrated the script to, and he told me immediately that I should compose the songs for it.”

Lastly, one wonders, if he too forms a part of the famous ‘Chennai 28 gang’. “Of course, I too chill with them, but my work keeps me busy. I’m a part of the gang too… but only professionally.”

ramakrishnan m.

vishal menon