Best of both worlds

It is a toss up between the release of her debut Hollywood film and the long-due Valla Desam. Anu Hasan is extremely happy with the way her career has been shaping up.

Anu, who had relocated to London a few years ago, says when the script of Valla Desam was narrated by director Nantha, she had two reasons to accept it. “It was a character primarily filmed in the U.K. and I saw it as an opportunity to break away from the traditional roles since Indira. With regard to my gun-toting role in Valla Desam, I could easily connect this role with my earlier character in tv show Rekha IPS.”

Talking about Valla Desam and her character, Anu says, “It is all about family bonds, deceit, and patriotism. As the protagonist, I move to the U.K., only to realise that there has been a lot of bloodshed, and my parents had been victims of a gang war. This fast-paced action-thriller was highly demanding.”

In her debut Hollywood film, Is This Now, helmed by Joe Scott, Anu slipped into the character of Murray with ease. “It is a bold character with immense courage. I am not the main lead, but it’s everything an artiste could have hoped for.”