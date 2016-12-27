Best of Malayalam movies in 2016

more-in

2016 has been marked by the phenomenal success of Mohanlal-starrer Puli Murigan, the costliest Malayalam film so far and the first to enter the Rs.100-crore club. The year also saw debutant directors coming up with critically acclaimed films such as Kismath and Anuragakkarikkinvellam. Two film-makers who had a dream run with their debut movies, did not live up to expectations in their second outing. Jude Anthany Joseph and Ebrid Shine, makers of Om Shanthi Oshana and 1983 respectively, brought Oru Muthassi Gadha and Action Hero Biju this time. Biju went on to become a hit riding on its popular masculine hero ingredients. Ka Bodyscapes by Jayan Cherian, dealing with same-sex love and dalit issues, had a run-in with the Censor Board and the Kerala High Court had to intervene to allow its screening at the IFFK. The year ends with no Christmas releases because of a deadlock between exhibitors on one side and distributors and producers on the other. Unlike last year that saw the release of a movie by a woman director, no films by women directors hit the theatres this year.

1. Maheshinte Prathikaram

Director: Dileesh Pothan

Actors: Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Murali, Anusree

Woven from the everyday life of a High Range village, the film was applauded for its attention to detail and nuanced humour. In the backdrop of the current controversy over playing the national anthem in cinemas, it is interesting to recall how the anthem becomes a turning point in the plot. Read the review

2. Kammattippadam

Director: Rajeev Ravi

Actors: Dulquer Salman, Manikandan, Vinayakan

A story of alienation, of those who are condemned to live on the margins. Crime and deceit are all they see and thrive on. A story of how Kochi became the metropolis it is today by crushing an entire landscape and innumerable lives that drew sustenance from it. Read more

3. Kismath

Director: Shanavas K. Bavakkutty

Actors: Shane Nigam, Shruthi Menon, Vinay Forrt

Based on a real-life incident, the film tells the tragic love story of an affluent Muslim boy and an impoverished Dalit girl, who is elder than him. A row depiction of systemic violence and the common man's helplessness. Read more

4. Kali

Director: Sameer Thahir

Actors: Dulquer Salman, Sai Pallavi

The narrative is strung around a young man's anger issues. A wild and tumultuous journey that never fails to thrill. Read the review

5. Anuraga Karikkin Vellam

Director: Khalid Rahman

Actors: Biju Menon, Asif Ali, Rajisha Vijayan, Asha Sharath

A lighthearted take on reigniting love after marriage, also on how love in the age of 24x7 connectivity pans out for a young couple. Read more