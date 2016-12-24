Best of Kannada movies

more-in

This has been an interesting year for Kannada cinema. The year began with Ram Gopal Varma's slick and engaging Killing Veerappan, sort of setting the tone for the months that followed. April to June were packed with back-to-back films by 'new-age' directors, even triggering a discussion about an emerging new-wave in Kannada cinema. It began with Raam Reddy's Thithi, followed by Pawan Kumar's U Turn and then Hemant Rao'sGodhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. A lot of curiosity was also generated around films such as S.D.Arvind's Last Bus and Navaneeth's Karvva. Then, after a brief period of lull, there were small-budget but spectacular experiments in the form of D. Satya Prakash'sRama Rama Re and Arvind Shastry's Kahi which are still being discussed as we look forward to the coming year.

1. Thithi

A stellar example of blending reality and fiction and blurring boundaries between the two. When you expect a film about a funeral to be sombre, Reddy shows you his version: wild, riotous and deeply philosophical at the same time. Read the review here

2. Rama Rama Re

Sardonic, surreal and witty, Rama Rama Re offers a new, wacky addition to the road movie genre. It unfolds like a song, lingering in your mind long after you've left the theatre. Read more

3. Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu

A well-written, marvellously performed and heart-warming tale by a debutant director. It features a fantastic performance by veteran actor Anant Nag. Read the review

4. U Turn

A thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat, U Turn gives Bengaluru its own urban legend. The craft of this filmmaker is impeccable. More...

5. Idolle Ramayana

Despite being a remake, it stands out, carves an identity of its own. Packs in good performances and tells a simple, yet significant story. Read the review