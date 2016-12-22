Back in action

Actor Mohnish Bahl is coming back to television with new crime show “Hoshiyaar” on &TV after two-and-a-half years. In New Delhi to promote the serial, he spoke what kept him away so long from television and his bonding with Salman Khan. Before this crime show, the actor had anchored some episodes of “Savdhaan India”, a popular programme in crime genre. He was also in news when he left a the show “Kuch To Log Kahenge” midway due personal reasons.

Excerpts:

Crime shows are getting very popular with even kids watching them. Why is it so?

I think the human mind likes to solve puzzle that’s why people like to see crime shows. And it comes naturally to us. Like how this happens, who has done that and what is the outcome, etc makes a crime show interesting.

We have not seen you much in films these days. And you are coming back to television after the gap of two-and-a-half years. What is the reason?

At this point of my career I can’t do anything for the sake of doing it. And the second reason is that I was not offered interesting shows or films. Daily soap needs a lot of your time. At this level, I cannot give 12 to 15 hours a day.

What made you decide to host “Hoshiyaar” and what research did you do for it?

I liked the concept of the show. The idea being to avert the crime before it can take place. There is positivity in the show. There is infotainment and education in the show. Normally, in crime shows we see crime and post crime processes. But, in “Hoshiyaar” crime never happens. And this is the reason I am hosting this show.

The creative team of the show did all the research work. As a host of the show I am supposed to link the segments of the show and deliver what is required by the director.

How this show help viewers avert crime? Also what is your reaction to the perception that crime based films and shows promote crime in the society?

The format of the show is to give audiences clues. We show various little clues to the audience that indicates a crime could take place as we progress with the story in the show. There will be one protagonist in the show who will notice these clues and act upon these to avert the crime.

This perception is not right. Across the world, through films or television shows we show that crime never pays. What we show is the reflection of society. And a criminal mind is a criminal mind. We can’t say that by seeing a show or a film a person becomes criminal.

People know about your bonding and friendship with Salman Khan. When will we see you both in a film?

“Jai Ho” was my last film with Salman Khan. I went for script reading of “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” but there was nothing in it for me. We are good friends. And I would love to do films with Salman.