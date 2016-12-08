At the crossroads

Inter and intra-national mobility is considered to be the most transformative of social and demographic forces at work in the world today. These movement of populations, migrations and diaspora are sometime voluntary and out of one’s own choice, but most often forced and out of sheer necessity. The history of the last century shows that migrations were more often necessitated and spurred on by various forces: it could be natural calamities, war, environmental disasters such as nuclear accidents, ethnic and political conflicts, displacement due to ‘development’ projects and so on.

Advances in communications and transport and making exchanges and transactions between transnational networks faster and easier, have also triggered and facilitated this churning process, bringing to the fore themes like ethnic ‘roots/routes’, dual heritage, diasporic imagination...

In recent decades, films about migration of all these kinds have become a hot topic, and several films are being made from all over the world dealing with the trauma and conflicts of people moving from one place to another.

Depending on their social status and the relationship they build with host communities and powers-that-be, they are termed migrants, exiles, expatriates, political refugees, alien residents, ethnic minorities or diasporic communities.

IFFK 2016 presents a package of films on migration curated by Paolo Bertolin, which address troubling questions about multiculturalism, national and ethnic identity, hybrid cultures, and issues of survival and struggle in situations that are often inhospitable and sometimes even hostile. The package includes Fire at Sea (documentary by Gianfranco Rosi), ID (India/KM Kamal), In the Last Days of the City (Tamel El Said), Mediterranea (Jonas Carpignano), Mercenaire (Sacha Wolff), Sin Nombre (Cary Joji Fukunaga), Soy Nero (Rafi Pitts), and The Road to Mandalay (Midi Z).

Fire at Sea, which won the Golden Bear at Berlin Film Festival, is a poignant documentary about the humanitarian crisis in the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa. Shot during the European migrant crisis, it is about their dangerous Mediterranean crossing set against the background of everyday life of local fishermen. Rosi spent a long time in the island interacting with its inhabitants and collecting information about their life and culture.

ID by K.M. Kamal is one of the most heart-wrenching films that has been made in India about the plight of domestic migrant labourers, who leave their villages in remote parts of India and come to metros like Mumbai to seek a living. They are forced to live an anonymous, flotsam life, with no vital links with their surroundings. The candid footage of the protagonist Charu desperately wandering around in the narrow, sordid slums of Mumbai in search of some clue about a dead migrant worker reveals an India that is hidden behind the glitz of urban development.

Last Days of the City is a charming tribute to Cairo and about lives that are made precarious by the tides of history. In the exchanges between young friends who are meeting after a lapse of time, one can feel the way Egypt has changed, and how their own lives have been transformed beyond redemption.

The film is also a sensitive portrait of the city they all love, with the rumblings of a revolution beneath its surface.

Mediterranea, dwells upon the lives of African migrants coming to Italy, whose life is mired in struggles for survival in an atmosphere charged with constant threat and violence.

A still from Sacha Wolff’s Mercenaire

Mercenaire is about the struggles of a Polynesian rugby player coming to France, and desperately trying to find a livelihood and build a career in sports. He is pushed to the margins by rules and laws in the sport and in society.

Sin Nombre (Nameless), set in Mexico, is about a Honduran girl trying to immigrate to the U.S. She gets embroiled in gang life and violence.

Midi Z’s The Road to Mandalay

The Road to Mandalay is a powerful and tragic love story that follows the disturbing life of two illegal immigrants on a journey from Myanmar to Thailand.

Soy Nero (I am Nero) is about the plight of foreign “Green Card soldiers” who join the U.S. Army in the hope of attaining citizenship as they negotiate the border patrols of Mexico and the vast stretch of the Middle East.

Though these films are from different continents like Europe, Africa and Asia, and countries like France, Germany, UAE, Mexico, the US, Myanmar, Italy and India, the problems and struggles of the migrants, bear startling similarities across the world. Uprooted and driven away by poverty, ethnic or political violence from one’s own land, these men and women struggle to retain their human substance in hostile and alien surroundings.

These films are about the state of migrants, the eternal ‘others’ of our times, who bear all the burden of ‘development’ of the host countries, but are kept perpetually informal and disenfranchised.