Ashwin bats for ‘Chennai 28’ sequel

A recent Tamil film on cricket has attracted the attention of Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been making headlines since he was adjudged ICC’s Cricketer of the Year. The cricketer tweeted, “What a wonderful movie Chennai 28(2), completely put my life on rewind mode.Genuinely felt I could have been a part of it. (sic)”

The sports-comedy flick, Chennai 28-2, throws the spotlight on gully cricket and how the sport is an integral part of the growing-up years of many youngsters.

The film’s director, Venkat Prabhu, who is currently in Japan, said, “We actually wanted him (Ashwin) to play a small cameo in this part but it didn’t materialise as he was busy with his cricketing commitments. If a part three of the film happens in the future, we will surely rope him in. At the moment, I’m just thrilled that the ICC cricketer of the year liked my film.”

While the first part of the film, released in 2007, was hailed as a coming-of-age sports film and revolved around the competitive spirit between two local cricket league teams, the second part examines about how the boys, now grown-up men, still manage to keep their love for the sport alive.