Apprehensive about comeback to Tamil cinema: Kajol on VIP 2

Noted actress Kajol is excited as well as apprehensive about returning to Tamil films after a gap of 19 years, with actor Dhanush’s next movie.

Kajol is set to star in “Velaiilla Pattadhari 2”, which will be directed by Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya. The movie is being co-produced by Dhanush under his banner WunderBar Films.

When asked about the film, Kajol told reporters, “I am a little apprehensive. But I love the fact that I am going back to Tamil (cinema) after a very long time and I am also extremely excited.”

The actress’ last Tamil movie was “Minsara Kanavu”, the 1997 musical romcom which also starred Arvind Swamy and Prabhu Deva.

Interacting with the media at the red carpet of SansuI Colors Stardust Awards here last night, Kajol also talked about Dhanush and Soundarya.

“Dhanush is a very fine actor. I haven’t seen Soundarya’s work but she looks like she knows what she is talking about and we get along very well. So, things will be good,” she said.