Movies

Anirudh to release Shakthisree’s single

more-in

Titled ‘By Your Side’, it will be out today

Remember Shakthisree Gopalan, who sang the melodious ‘Nenjukkule’ from Kadal? The singer is now ready with a single titled ‘By Your Side’, which will be released by music composer Anirudh this evening.

The electronic track, about three minutes long, sees the singer collaborating with Hari Dafusia, a Toronto-based keyboardist-producer, and Nigel Roopnarine, a bass player. “We recorded it in Toronto last year around this time – it was winter and was just beginning to snow there,” recalls the singer. The track was the result of a jamming session. “As a stranger in a foreign land, these were just some random thoughts running in my head then.”

Post a Comment
More In Movies
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2016 3:51:37 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/Anirudh-to-release-Shakthisree%E2%80%99s-single/article16917859.ece

© The Hindu